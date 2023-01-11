*Please note that leaders are those from The Salem News coverage area only and do not include Wednesday's games*
SCORING
Player, Team;Points (Goals-Assists)
1. Sadie Canelli, Pingree; 11 (7-4)
1. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree; 11 (4-7)
3. Ashley Smail, Pingree; 10 (5-5)
3. Abbey Millman, Fenwick; 10 (4-6)
5. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly; 9 (8-1)
5. Meredith Johnston, Beverly; 9 (4-5)
7. Clara Cary, Beverly; 8 (5-3)
8. Catie Kampersal, Peabody; 7 (6-1)
8. Bradie Arnold, Beverly; 7 (4-3)
8. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly; 7 (3-4)
11. Bitsy King, Masco; 6 (6-0)
11. Penny Levine Stein, Fenwick; 6 (5-1)
11. Ali Sprissler, Fenwick; 6 (4-2)
11. Abi Bruner, Fenwick; 6 (3-3)
11. Lucia LaFauci, Pingree; 6 (2-4)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team;W-L-T;GAA;Saves;SH;Mins.
1. Alyse Mutti, Peabody;6-2-0;1.00;120;4;360
2. Megan McGinnity, Beverly;6-1-0;1.43;120;2;315
3. Addie Lydon, Marb.;1-3-0;2.25;110;0;180
4. Maddy Santosuosso, Pingree;4-7-1;2.47;356;2;617
5. Ella Tucker, Fenwick;3-2-1;2.61;209;0;327
6. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco;1-1-0;2.83;53;0;111
7. Madie Dupuis, Masco;1-5-0;3.57;147;0;252
8. Liv Doucette, Marb.;0-3-0;3.67;83;0;135