*Please note that leaders are those from The Salem News coverage area only and do not include Wednesday's games*

SCORING

Player, Team;Points (Goals-Assists)

1. Sadie Canelli, Pingree; 11 (7-4)

1. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree; 11 (4-7)

3. Ashley Smail, Pingree; 10 (5-5)

3. Abbey Millman, Fenwick; 10 (4-6)

5. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly; 9 (8-1)

5. Meredith Johnston, Beverly; 9 (4-5)

7. Clara Cary, Beverly; 8 (5-3)

8. Catie Kampersal, Peabody; 7 (6-1)

8. Bradie Arnold, Beverly; 7 (4-3)

8. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly; 7 (3-4)

11. Bitsy King, Masco; 6 (6-0)

11. Penny Levine Stein, Fenwick; 6 (5-1)

11. Ali Sprissler, Fenwick; 6 (4-2)

11. Abi Bruner, Fenwick; 6 (3-3)

11. Lucia LaFauci, Pingree; 6 (2-4)

GOALTENDING

Player, Team;W-L-T;GAA;Saves;SH;Mins.

1. Alyse Mutti, Peabody;6-2-0;1.00;120;4;360

2. Megan McGinnity, Beverly;6-1-0;1.43;120;2;315

3. Addie Lydon, Marb.;1-3-0;2.25;110;0;180

4. Maddy Santosuosso, Pingree;4-7-1;2.47;356;2;617

5. Ella Tucker, Fenwick;3-2-1;2.61;209;0;327

6. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco;1-1-0;2.83;53;0;111

7. Madie Dupuis, Masco;1-5-0;3.57;147;0;252

8. Liv Doucette, Marb.;0-3-0;3.67;83;0;135

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you