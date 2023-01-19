Please note that leaders include those from The Salem News coverage area only and do not include Wednesday’s games
SCORING
Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists) 1. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 14 (11-3)
1. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree 14 (5-9)
3. Sadie Canelli, Pingree 13 (8-5)
3. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 13 (5-8)
3. Clara Cary, Beverly 13 (6-7)
6. Ashley Smail, Pingree 12 (6-6)
7. Bradie Arnold, Beverly 11 (7-4)
8. Meredith Johnston, Beverly 10 (6-4)
9. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 9 (5-4)
10. Bitsy King, Masco. 8 (7-1)
10. Penny Spack, Peabody 8 (6-2)
10. Penny Levine Stein, Fenwick 8 (5-3)
10. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 8 (4-4)
10. Hannah Tsouvalas, Marb. 8 (4-4)
10. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 8 (1-7)
16. Catie Kampersal, Peabody 7 (6-1)
16. Abu Bruner, Fenwick 7 (4-3)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves SH Mins 1. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 8-2-0 1.10 157 5 450
2. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 8-2-0 1.50 203 2 450
3. Olivia Doucette, Marb. 2-3-0 2.18 130 2 227
4. Addie Lydon, Marb. 1-3-0 2.23 110 0 180
5. Ella Tucker, Fenwick 4-4-2 2.44 260 0 462
6. Maddie Santosuosso, Pingree 4-9-1 2.50 421 2 702
7. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco. 1-3-0 3.36 97 0 201
8. Madie Dupuis, Masco. 1-6-0 4.09 189 0 297