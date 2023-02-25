The month of March will start with a bang if you're a fan of North Shore girls ice hockey.
All four teams in the immediate area will begin Division 1 tournament play this Wednesday in opening round action.
Peabody (16-4) drew the highest seed among that quartet at No. 8. The Tanners host Northeastern Hockey League rival Shawsheen at McVann-O'Keefe Rink (5:15 p.m.) looking to advance to the Round of 16 for a fourth consecutive tournament.
One of the stingiest defensive teams in Massachusetts, Peabody allows a mere 1.10 goals per game with sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti having posted a school record nine shutouts. Offensively, they're led by captains Penny Spack (13 goals), Hannah Gromko (8 goals, 8 assists) and Jenna DiNapoli (17 points) as well as wingers Catie Kampersal and Angela Fabbo (10 goals each).
The Tanners, who co-op with Lynnfield and North Reading, beat Shawsheen (10-10 and seeded No. 25) twice this season, 6-2 and 4-1. Peabody would match up with the winner of No. 9 Methuen/Tewksbury and No. 24 Acton-Boxboro in the second round, with top seed St. Mary's of Lynn looming after that.
Bishop Fenwick (7-10-3) will travel to Gallo Arena in Bourne to face Plymouth South (10-6-4) after being edged out for the final home game and drawing the No. 17 seed. The 5:30 p.m. puck drop will be a rematch of last year's first round bout which was won by the Crusaders, 2-1 in overtime.
Captains Abbey Millman (21 points) and Abi Bruner (11) lead Fenwick (which co-ops with Essex Tech), while sophomores Penny Levine Stein (10 goals) and Ali Sprissler (11 points from the back end) are having breakout seasons. Plymouth allows a shade under two goals per game but only scores 2.3 gpg., so expect another low scoring battle. The winner takes whoever emerges from the No. 1 St. Mary's Lynn (21-1) and Medford (3-15-2) first round clash.
Making its second straight playoff appearance, Beverly (10-9-1) is seeded at No. 23 and will travel to Ed Burns Arena to face No. 10 Arlington (13-5-2) at 6 p.m. The Spy Ponders made it all the way to TD Garden for the state final last year, losing to Austin Prep, while the Panther seek their first playoff win since 2016 — ironically against those same Spy Ponders.
The return from injury of junior goalie Megan McGinnity should give Beverly (which co-ops with Danvers and Ipswich) a boost. Junior captain Halle Greenleaf is the team's leading goal scorer with 15 tallies, while eighth grader Clara Cary has 12 and sophomore Bradie Arnold has potted 10. The Beverly/Arlington winner is matched up with the winner of No. 7 Bishop Feehan and No. 26 Auburn.
Seeded No. 29, Marblehead (4-15-1) sneaks into the bracket for a second straight year and will travel to Veterans Arena to face No. 4 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (12-6-2) at 7 p.m. The Lady Headers have just 21 goals in 20 games, but Liv Doucette and Addie Lydon have given them great goaltending all season for the puncher's chance an underdog needs in the playoffs.