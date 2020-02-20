SCORING
Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists)
1. Sammie Mirasolo, Peabody 43 (26-17)
2. Gabby Davern, Fenwick 26 (18-8)
3. Jenn Flynn, Peabody 24 (11-13)
3. Kate Hill, Pingree 24 (11-13)
5. Emma Perry, Fenwick 20 (7-13)
6. Amanda Forziati, Beverly 19 (12-7)
6. Lauren Dirarian, Fenwick 19 (11-8)
6. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 19 (8-11)
9. Katelyn Clarke, Pingree 18 (9-9)
9. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 18 (10-8)
11. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 16 (10-6)
11. Madison Twombly, Marblehead 16 (13-3)
13. Emma Thibodeau, Beverly 14 (11-3)
14. Sierra Harris, Masco. 13 (6-7)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves SH Mins.
1. Maddy Santosousso, Pingree 5-1-0 1.00 84 3 270
2. Jeny Collins, Peabody 14-5-1 1.68 441 2.5 855
3. Molly Elmore, Masco. 10-6-4 1.78 477 4 884
4. Cailyn Wesley, Fenwick 11-5-2 1.94 397 4 810
5. Avery Olson, Marblehead 6-9-2 2.60 335 2 728
6. Maddy Delano, Beverly 6-9-2 2.94 395 2 765
7. Callie MacLaughlin, Pingree 3-11-1 3.63 371 3 720
*Players listed are from The Salem News coverage area only with games played through Feb. 20, 2020. Goalies are min. 200 minutes played.
