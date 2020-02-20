SCORING

Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists)

1. Sammie Mirasolo, Peabody 43 (26-17)

2. Gabby Davern, Fenwick 26 (18-8)

3. Jenn Flynn, Peabody 24 (11-13)

3. Kate Hill, Pingree 24 (11-13)

5. Emma Perry, Fenwick 20 (7-13)

6. Amanda Forziati, Beverly 19 (12-7)

6. Lauren Dirarian, Fenwick 19 (11-8)

 6. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 19 (8-11)

9. Katelyn Clarke, Pingree 18 (9-9)

9. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 18 (10-8)

11. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 16 (10-6)

11. Madison Twombly, Marblehead 16 (13-3)

13. Emma Thibodeau, Beverly 14 (11-3)

14. Sierra Harris, Masco. 13 (6-7)

 

GOALTENDING

Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves SH Mins.

1. Maddy Santosousso, Pingree 5-1-0 1.00 84 3 270

2. Jeny Collins, Peabody 14-5-1 1.68 441 2.5 855

3. Molly Elmore, Masco. 10-6-4 1.78 477 4 884

4. Cailyn Wesley, Fenwick 11-5-2 1.94 397 4 810

5. Avery Olson, Marblehead 6-9-2 2.60 335 2 728

6. Maddy Delano, Beverly 6-9-2 2.94 395 2 765

7. Callie MacLaughlin, Pingree 3-11-1 3.63 371 3 720

 

*Players listed are from The Salem News coverage area only with games played through Feb. 20, 2020. Goalies are min. 200 minutes played.

||||

Tags

Recommended for you