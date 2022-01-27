SCORING

Player, Team Points (Goals-assists) 1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 21 (7-14)

2. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 19 (7-12)

3. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 18 (13-5)

3. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 18 (12-6)

5. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 17 (7-10)

6. Lauren Diranian, Fenwick 16 (8-8)

7. Bradie Arnold, Beverly 15 (7-8)

8. Elsa Wood, Marblehead 14 (11-3)

8. Catie Kampersal, Peabody 14 (7-7)

10. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 13 (8-5)

11. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 12 (5-7)

12. Cece Harriman, Pingree 11 (5-6)

13. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 10 (6-4)

13. Abby Amigo, Pingree 10 (5-5)

GOALTENDING

Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins. SH 1. Audrey Buckley, Peabody 3-1-1 1.37 90 230 0

2. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 5-1-0 1.50 95 270 0

3. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 2-0-1 1.61 57 140 1

4. Ella Tucker, Fenwick 2-1-0 1.67 69 135 0

5. Lily Francoeur, Marblehead 5-5-0 2.28 220 453 1

6. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 3-5-1 3.13 233 403 0

7. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 2-3-1 3.18 101 255 0

8. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 3-3-1 3.39 121 318 0

* Players include those from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Jan. 26, 2022. Goalies are min. 100 minutes

