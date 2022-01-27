SCORING
Player, Team Points (Goals-assists) 1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 21 (7-14)
2. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 19 (7-12)
3. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 18 (13-5)
3. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 18 (12-6)
5. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 17 (7-10)
6. Lauren Diranian, Fenwick 16 (8-8)
7. Bradie Arnold, Beverly 15 (7-8)
8. Elsa Wood, Marblehead 14 (11-3)
8. Catie Kampersal, Peabody 14 (7-7)
10. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 13 (8-5)
11. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 12 (5-7)
12. Cece Harriman, Pingree 11 (5-6)
13. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 10 (6-4)
13. Abby Amigo, Pingree 10 (5-5)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins. SH 1. Audrey Buckley, Peabody 3-1-1 1.37 90 230 0
2. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 5-1-0 1.50 95 270 0
3. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 2-0-1 1.61 57 140 1
4. Ella Tucker, Fenwick 2-1-0 1.67 69 135 0
5. Lily Francoeur, Marblehead 5-5-0 2.28 220 453 1
6. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 3-5-1 3.13 233 403 0
7. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 2-3-1 3.18 101 255 0
8. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 3-3-1 3.39 121 318 0
* Players include those from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Jan. 26, 2022. Goalies are min. 100 minutes