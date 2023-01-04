*Note that leaders include those from The Salem News coverage area only and do not include Wednesday's games. Goalies are minimum 90 minutes*
SCORING
Player, Team;Points (Goals-Assists)
1. Sadie Canelli, Pingree; 11 (7-4)
2. Ashley Smail, Pingree;10 (5-5)
2. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree; 10 (4-6)
4. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly;8 (7-1)
5. Bitsy King, Masco.;6 (6-0)
5. Clara Carey, Beverly; 6 (5-1)
5. Meredith Johnston, Beverly;6 (4-2)
5. Bradie Arnold, Beverly; 6 (3-3)
5. Abbey Millman, Fenwick;6 (2-4)
5. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly;6 (2-4)
11. Ali Sprissler, Fenwick;5 (4-1)
11. Lucia Lafauci, Pingree; 5 (1-4)
GOALTENDING
Player, Team;W-L-T;GAA;Saves;SH;Mins.
1. Alyse Mutti, Peabody;4-2-0;1.17;92;3;270
2. Megan McGinnity, Beverly;5-1-0;1.67;105;1;270
3. Maddy Santosousso, Pingree;4-6-0;2.29;295;2;510
4. Ella Tucker, Fenwick;2-2-1;2.58;152;0;227
5. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco.;1-1-0;2.83;53;0;111
6. Addie Lydon, Marb.;1-1-0;3.00;67;0;90
7. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco.;1-4-0;3.97;120;0;204
8. Liv Doucette, Marb.;0-2-0;4.00;49;0;90