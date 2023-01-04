*Note that leaders include those from The Salem News coverage area only and do not include Wednesday's games. Goalies are minimum 90 minutes*

SCORING

Player, Team;Points (Goals-Assists)

1. Sadie Canelli, Pingree; 11 (7-4)

2. Ashley Smail, Pingree;10 (5-5)

2. Zarena Sawyer, Pingree; 10 (4-6)

4. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly;8 (7-1)

5. Bitsy King, Masco.;6 (6-0)

5. Clara Carey, Beverly; 6 (5-1)

5. Meredith Johnston, Beverly;6 (4-2)

5. Bradie Arnold, Beverly; 6 (3-3)

5. Abbey Millman, Fenwick;6 (2-4)

5. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly;6 (2-4)

11. Ali Sprissler, Fenwick;5 (4-1)

11. Lucia Lafauci, Pingree; 5 (1-4)

GOALTENDING

Player, Team;W-L-T;GAA;Saves;SH;Mins.

1. Alyse Mutti, Peabody;4-2-0;1.17;92;3;270

2. Megan McGinnity, Beverly;5-1-0;1.67;105;1;270

3. Maddy Santosousso, Pingree;4-6-0;2.29;295;2;510

4. Ella Tucker, Fenwick;2-2-1;2.58;152;0;227

5. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco.;1-1-0;2.83;53;0;111

6. Addie Lydon, Marb.;1-1-0;3.00;67;0;90

7. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco.;1-4-0;3.97;120;0;204

8. Liv Doucette, Marb.;0-2-0;4.00;49;0;90

