SCORING Player, Team Points (Goals-Assists) 1. Sarah Powers, Peabody 26 (10-16)
2. Halle Greenleaf, Beverly 25 (16-9)
3. Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly 21 (13-8)
3. Lauren Diranian, Fenwick 21 (11-10)
3. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 21 (10-11)
6. Shea Nemeskal, Beverly 20 (8-12)
7. Jenna DiNapoli, Peabody 19 (13-6)
8. Elsa Wood, Marblehead 16 (13-3)
8. Catie Kampersal, Peabody 16 (8-8)
8. Bradie Arnold, Beverly 16 (7-9)
11. Abbey Millman, Fenwick 14 (8-6)
11. Hannah Gromko, Peabody 14 (6-8)
13. Cece Harriman, Pingree 13 (7-6)
13. Aby Amigo, Pingree 13 (6-7)
GOALTENDING Player, Team W-L-T GAA Saves Mins SH 1. Audrrey Buckley, Peabody 5-2-1 1.36 150 365 0
2. Alyse Mutti, Peabody 5-1-0 1.50 95 270 0
3. Jamie DuPont, Beverly 2-0-1 1.61 57 140 1
4. Lily Francoeur, Marblehead 6-7-0 2.14 288 588 2
5. Ella Tucker, Fenwick 2-3-0 2.22 97 223 0
6. Sedona Lawson, Fenwick 3-4-1 2.89 131 342 0
7. Maddie Santosousso, Pingree 5-6-1 2.93 297 538 1
8. Megan McGinnity, Beverly 6-5-1 3.13 225 564 1
9. Mackenzie Cronin, Masco 1-3-0 3.82 58 177 0
10. Maddie Dupuis, Masco 4-5-0 3.83 238 411 1
Does not include Wednesday’s game
Leaders include players from The Salem News coverage area only and games played through Feb. 9, 2022. Goalies are min. 140 minutes.