Girls hockey squads enjoy comforts of home in state playoffs

Playing in a familiar hockey rink brings all sorts of creature comforts: knowing the best pregame snack bar options, being aware of how cold it'll be to dress for warmups, seeing how to play pucks off the boards, or even remembering were the Zamboni water pools early in the period could all make some difference in a razor-tight game.
It's why girls high school teams work hard all year long to get home ice advantage for the first round of the state tournament — a reward earned by the ladies from Peabody, Masconomet and Bishop Fenwick.
The Northeastern Hockey League champion Tanners (14-5-1) begin their Division 1 journey Wednesday against Plymouth at McVann-O'Keefe Rink (5:15 p.m.). Masconomet (10-6-4) will face Duxbury (10-7-3) Tuesday at the Valley Forum (4 p.m.), and in the Division 2 bracket Bishop Fenwick (12-5-3) gets Winchester (6-10-2) Tuesday at McVann-O'Keefe (5:15).
Peabody, the No. 9 seed in a 32-team statewide Division 1 field, won its first-ever playoff game at McVann a year ago and is 17-3-2 in that barn over the last two seasons. The Tanners, who co-op with Lynnfield and North Reading, enter the playoffs on a seven-game win streak led by senior captain Sammie Mirasolo's school record 26 goals and 43 points.
"All year we've been building towards playing our best hockey in March," said head coach Michelle Roach. "I like the way we're playing right now. We feel like we've found the right combinations and things are clicking."
In Plymouth, the Tanners face a Patriot League squad allowing 2.38 goals per game while scoring 2.39. The only common opponent is Hingham, who beat Plymouth (5-3) and lost to Peabody (5-4).
The Tanners boast a solid goalie in senior captain Jeny Collins (1.68 GAA, .932 save pct.), good scoring threats in Jen Flynn (11 goals) and Jenna DiNapoli (10), and experienced defense in captain Carolyn Garofoli and Reilly Ganter.
"It's a new season; we can't take anything for granted. We've got to minimize mistakes, stay out of the penalty box and make every shift count," said Roach, whose team would face the Boston Latin/Mansfield winner in the second round and lines up with unbeaten No. 1 seed HPNA for a potential quarterfinal.
The Chieftains (whose team includes Newburyport, Georgetown, Triton and Amesbury) are seeded No. 16 in Div. 1 and face a battle-tested Duxbury squad that went 10-7-3.
Senior captain Molly Elmore is one of the state's most experienced playoff goalies, making her 11th career tournament start next Tuesday. The co-MVP of the Northeastern League, Elmore had 477 saves and four shutouts this season and goes into the playoffs coming off a 27-save performance in a 1-1 tie with defending champion Methuen/Tewksbury.
"We're looking at it like it's going to be a tough, low scoring tight game," said Chieftains coach Ryan Sugar, who carries a 7-3 career playoff record into his fourth tourney appearance. "Duxbury's a pretty similar team to us; we have similar records and they played a lot of tough teams during the year like we did."
The Dragons average 3.25 goals per game and allow just 2.05, led by Ayla Abban (16 goals) and Molly Duvall (15). Masconomet's been snakebit at times as far as scoring goals with senior Sierra Harris (6 goals, 13 points) and junior Cali Caponigro (8 goals, 11 points) at the top of the ledger.
All-NEHL defenseman Meghan McElaney is major asset in all three zones for the Chieftains, who would face either top-seed Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover or Hingham in the second round if they advance.
The Division 2 bracket has 23 clubs, and head coach Craig Seabury's Winchester squad is seeded No. 22. The Sachems only have six wins but play mostly Div. 1 clubs in the always tough Middlesex League, yet they still enter the playoffs without having won a game in nearly a month.
Host Bishop Fenwick, the No. 11 seed, had its best-ever regular season under first-year coach John Kasle. The Crusaders, who also skate with Essex Tech, have won 5-of-7 going into the tourney and boast a pretty good balance of offense and defense. Senior captain Cailyn Wesley (397 saves, .920 save pct.) missed last year's playoffs with an injury and will be making her first playoff start since her freshman year.
Up front, junior captain Gabby Davern leads Fenwick with 18 goals and 26 points while sophomores Lauren Dirarian (11 goals, 19 points) and Emma Perry (team-high 13 assists, 20 points) and freshman Abbey Millman (8 goals, 19 points) give the Black-and-Gold enviable scoring balance. On the back end, sophomore Catherine Salvo and freshman Zoe Elwell have been fabulous, and junior captain Allison Countie is also quite dependable.
The Fenwick/Winchester winner advances to face No. 6 seed Ursuline (13-3-4), which received a first-round bye.
Outside the immediate area, St. Mary's Lynn (14-2-4) is seeded No. 5 in Division 1 and opens Tuesday at Connery Rink against Lincoln/Sudbury (8 p.m.). Winthrop (8-7-3) is the No. 26 seed and heads to Belmont Tuesday for a 5 p.m. faceoff.
