Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield
Not many girls lacrosse players in the state boasted the type of scoring prowess that Haley Hamilton brought to the table.
Having led the region in goals as a junior last spring, Hamilton followed that up this season with one of the most impressive individual campaigns in recent memory. The captain notched a ridiculous 145 goals (a North Shore best) and dished out 22 assists to tie for the area lead with 167 points.
Hamilton displayed tremendous ball control and an intelligent and versatile shot selection, but wasn’t afraid to get her teammates involved, either. In addition, she secured 60 draw controls and scooped 50 ground balls.
Named the Cape Ann League Player of the Year, Hamilton also earned distinction as an Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association Second Team all-star. Following the season, she took home the Agganis All-Star Game MVP while helping her North team to victory with a hat trick.
Hamilton, who finished with 235 career goals, had multiple games with at least 10 goals, including a 13-goal onslaught against Swampscott. She’s a stellar student with 3.9 grade point average and will continue her budding lacrosse career at Middlebury College in the fall.