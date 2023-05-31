The girls lacrosse state tournament is chock full of local teams, with 10 from The Salem News coverage area having earned a playoff berth.
Ipswich heads up the field locally by earning the No. 1 seed in the Division 4 bracket. They’ll play up to three postseason games at Jack Welch Stadium, beginning with the winner of a preliminary round contest between No. 32 Belchertown (7-9) and No. 33 Upper Cape Cod Vocational (15-3) sometime next week.
The Tigers have an excellent defense, with goaltender Ashton Flather (152) stopping the majority of shots that come her way. A balanced offense has seen Halle Greenleaf (35 goals 19 assists), Estelle Gromko (29 goals, 16 assists), Allie Wile (28 goals, 13 assists), Carolyn Bailey (20 goals, 16 assists), and Kayden Flather (21) lead the way.
Their Cape Ann League rivals from Hamilton-Wenham are the No. 7 seed in the bracket. At 11-7, the Generals will host No. 26 Bourne (6-12) in a first round matchup Friday on the turf at Gordon College (5 p.m.). Freshman Evie Bernard has netted exactly 100 goals this spring, with goaltender Ava Vautour turning aside 155 shots in net.
After a 15-5 regular season that saw them put up 273 goals, Masconomet earned the No. 6 seed in the Division 2 draw. Let by scoring stars such as Taylor Bovardi (65 goals, 144 points) and Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Emmy Clark (93 goals, 135 points), the Chieftains will host 27th seeded Nashoba (10-8) Monday on the turf at Boxford Commons at 4:30 p.m.
Should Masconomet win that game and advance to the second round, they’d meet the winner of the first round clash between No. 22 Marblehead (6-12) and host Ashland (11-9), the No. 11 seed. Sydney Langton (47), Lucy Wales (34), and Ramona Gillett (33) have all scored 30-plus goals for the Magicians.
Also in Division 2, Danvers (7-11) claimed the 30th seed and earned a preliminary round home game. The Falcons will host No. 35 Somerville (17-3) out of the Greater Boston League Friday at Morse Field at 4:30 p.m. Jordan Turcotte has scored 53 goals and added 36 assists for the Blue-and-White; Eliana Anderson has 50 goals of her own, with Kaylee Rich adding 39. The winner of this prelim moves on to take on third seeded Duxbury (15-5) in the Round of 32.
Peabody claimed the No. 22 seed in Division 1 play after a fine 13-5 regular season. The Tanners, who have received 83 goals and 118 points from Brooke Lomasney plus 47 more goals from Madi Barrett and another 45 from Ally Bettencourt, hit the road to face No. 11 Weymouth (11-5) Monday at 6 p.m.
Assigned the No. 30 seed means Beverly earned a home playoff game. The Panthers (13-5) host a preliminary round bout Thursday afternoon (4:30 p.m.) against No. 35 Attleboro (12-6). Joselyn Silva has 62 goals for the Orange-and-Black, Lauren Caley is close behind with 57, and Lily Shea (31) and Samantha Sprissler (28) are also dangerous. Maddie Reynolds has enjoyed a fine season in net, making 164 saves.
Moving to Division 3, Swampscott finished the regular season 12-4, thereby garnering the No. 9 seed. The Big Blue will play on their home turf of Blocksidge Field Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 24 Dedham (6-12). Four different players have at least 33 goals for Swampscott: Avery Laundry (41), Coco Clopton (37), Brooke Waters (33), and Abby Eichler (33).
Right behind them is No. 10 Essex Tech. After a stellar 16-2 regular season campaign, the Hawks will keep it local when they welcome No. 23 Gloucester (8-12) in for a first round battle (time/date TBA). Maddie McDonald leads all locals in goals with 101 and has added 19 assists. Goaltender Kemberley Jean Louis (132 saves) has also had an excellent season.
Bishop Fenwick also earned a home game after claiming the No. 14 seed in the division. At 9-9, the Crusaders will look to add to their win total by hosting Catholic Central League rival Bishop Stang (6-11), the No. 19 seed Monday at 3:30 p.m. Fenwick had eight starters with at least 20 goals, led by Hannah Bettencourt, Molly Sullivan, Kiley Bloom, Lauren Woods, and Kayla Carlin.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN