The baptism is over.
It’s now the second season of power rankings and statewide tournament formats for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The concept is no longer new or alien; every coach on the North Shore has had a full season of experience to see how their various games might move their rankings.
What did the area’s girls soccer coaches learn from the first time around? Did anyone scramble to change their schedule to try to earn more power points? For the most part, the lesson was that not much has to change.
“We’ve always played a tough non-league schedule, which along with the grueling Northeastern Conference always prepared us for the postseason,” said Danvers’ Jimmy Hinchion, the dean of local coaches with 371 wins going into his 24th season. “We kept the identical schedule to last year — Fenwick, Lynnfield, Brookline, Andover and North Andover. They’re all extremely strong programs that we hope we can keep pace with.”
A season ago, nine of the 12 MIAA teams in The Salem News area made the state tournament, either by being ranked in the top 32 of their division’s rankings or by having a record over .500. There were four top 10 seeds among the group from three different leagues: Danvers and Masconomet from the NEC, Hamilton-Wenham from the Cape Ann League, and Bishop Fenwick from the Catholic Central League. That little nugget of info shows that every league in the area is strong enough to produce a high seed.
Still, there were some hiccups. Take Swampscott, for example, which had wins over large, quality programs like Masconomet, Beverly and Peabody in 2021 and still didn’t earn a home game in Division 3.
“We played a really tough schedule and wound up as an 18 seed, mostly I felt because not enough of our wins were by the three-goal max,” said Big Blue coach Keen Leeder. “There were some teams with a weaker schedule that had a lot of three-goal wins that were higher than us. So I’d like to see more emphasis on the size of the school over that margin.”
Another wrinkle is the number of games. Masconomet, for instance, lost a non-league game against Lexington but didn’t feel compelled to fill it because winning percentage no longer determines seeding.
“In years past it would’ve been more important to add that 18th game, but with a power ranking I’m not sure one game will effect the ranking that much,” said Chieftain coach Alison Lecesse. “We didn’t alter our schedule otherwise because the non-conference teams we play are already strong: Central Catholic, Andover, North Andover and Lincoln-Sudbury.”
Just like in college sports, scheduling games against teams from big, reputable conferences leads to good things. The Merrimack Valley Conference and Dual County League seem to be the SEC and Big 12 of these power rankings, so to speak. The only issue is that seemingly everyone wants to play them, so finding such contests has became slightly more challenging.
“We aim to play high ranked D1 and D2 teams, and thankfully we’ve been set up for success because (former coach Dennis Desroches) always scheduled that way to prepare for the state tournament,” said Peabody head coach Andrew Douglass. “So nothing has changed as far as the games we look for, even if we were in the old system, But it has become somewhat more challenging.”
Beverly High made a few tweaks with power rankings in mind, grabbing three foes from the MVC. That includes a Methuen squad that upended the Panthers in last year’s Division 1 playoffs as well as Haverhill and Andover.
“That was a great game against Methuen and it was a different style than we typically see in the NEC, so I knew playing them would be beneficial to us,” said Beverly head coach Samantha Charest. “It does seem like scheduling has become a little tougher ... everyone is jostling for the ‘best’ games they can get or the ones they think will earn the most points.”
Teams like Ipswich has majorly benefited from the power ranking system; the Tigers were under .500 a year ago but drew a home game in Division 4 and won a playoff game. That kind of success has an optimism around the program that certainly wouldn’t be there under the old format.
Essex Tech, on the other hand, has loaded up some tough non-league games to try to build power points as it faces state title contenders Marblehead, Swampscott, Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield. That’s not quite a change, though, as the Hawks have always played tough non-league games to prepare for the playoffs.
The old mantra of “play good teams, be ready come playoff time” rings true in this new format. The difference is only that those rigorous games are factored into the seed, not just the end results.