Christmas did come early for some student-athletes around the North Shore. How else could you describe the excitement and jitters that come with the first day of tryouts and practices, other than to invoke the feeling of bounding down the stairs to see what Saint Nicholas left by the fireplace.
That joy was amplified in a major way around the region Monday because of all the uncertainty as to whether winter sports would be played amid a statewide surge in coronavirus cases. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association mandated a two week delay and the approved sports of boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, swimming and gymnastics got together for the first time at many area schools on Monday.
“It’s a great feeling being back on the court after the huge season we had last year,” said Beverly’s Nick Braganca, a junior forward for the Division 2 North champion Panthers boys basketball squad.
“We know there’s going to be a lot of expectations. We’ve got some seniors like Cam Jones ready to lead and some key returners like Rook Landman, Gabe Copeland and Austin Ayer. We’re ready for another great winter.”
Beverly, St. John’s Prep, Marblehead, Swampscott, Masconomet, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich and Essex Tech began their tryouts and practices this week. Salem and Danvers have opted to delay until after Christmas, Peabody paused boys and girls basketball only and Bishop Fenwick has paused while the school is remote learning. Games and meets can begin two weeks after practices; currently the first Cape Ann League competition is slated for January 5 while the Northeastern Conference will tentatively begin with hockey on January 9 and basketball the following Tuesday.
“It was really nice to be back on the ice. It calms everything down and makes everything feel good,” said Masconomet girls hockey coach Ryan Suagr, whose team almost didn’t have a season when many of its co-op partners left to create a team in Newburyport. The Chieftains welcomed 15 skaters and two goalies on the first day with all excited to have a 14-game season in front of them.
“We’ve got a really nice mix of returning players and some 8th and 9th graders. We’re working hard and learning some of the new rules and we’re looking forward to getting some more time under our belt.”
The Chieftains will open up against Peabody on the road on January 9. The Tanners co-op program, which goes with both Lynnfield and North Reading, had its first skate on Tuesday with similarly happy returns.
“It feels go good to be on the ice,” said Tanner coach Michelle Roach. “Everyone’s being cautious, wearing masks, staying spread out as best we can. There’s some things to get used to but we’re going to adjust and do everything we can for a safe, successful season.”
The push to play winter sports, just like in the completed fall season, came with an eye toward the mental health of students struggling with potentially renewed lockdowns. Coaches and athletic directors around the region will clear any hurdle in terms of new rules or restrictions to give their students a chance to play.
“It feels great to be back - mostly for the kid’s sake,” said St. John’s Prep basketball coach John Dullea. “I know they’ve been anxiously waiting to get back on the floor and I’m so happy they get a chance to do that.”
