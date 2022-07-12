BEVERLY — Just like that, the Danvers National Little League all-star team’s season has come to a close.
After sweeping their way through pool play and eventually advancing to Tuesday’s District 15 semifinal, the Nats ran out of gas against a hard hitting Gloucester team.
Danvers actually started strong, plating the game’s first run in the top of the first. But a 30-minute lightning delay seemed to take some wind out of their sails, and Gloucester pitcher Jack Higgins kept the Nats off balance all night long, limiting them to just three hits in an eventual 7-1 triumph.
“We just couldn’t catch up to (Higgins) for some reason; I can’t really explain it,” said Danvers Nationals coach Mike Hanlon. “He pitched well and I tip my hat to him, but we should’ve been hitting. That’s what killed us; we weren’t getting on base and had three hits total. You’re not going to win a game with three hits.”
Wes Maylor scored Danvers’ only run in the top of the first, coming around after Oliver Roy made contact at the plate and Gloucester had a series of errors. Then, after Gloucester’s first batter struck out, a single flash of lightning forced the half-hour pause in action.
When the teams resumed play, Danvers starter Brayden Lawrence picked up where he left off to get out of the first inning with no damage done. Gloucester ultimately tied it up in the second when Nicolias Catanzaro reached on an error and Chase Albano (single) came around from second to score.
It remained deadlocked until the bottom of the fourth when Gloucester’s bats started to explode. Lawrence was pulled after 48 pitches for Danvers in an effort to save him for a potential championship bout with Beverly, and Gloucester immediately took advantage.
Luca Aberle and Bryce Albano delivered hard-hit singles, Jack Higgins followed with a 2-RBI double to left, Luke Salah singled up the middle, and Pip Emerson mashed another 2-RBI double to right to break things open. Gloucester added one more run before the inning was over as Connor Lambert scored on a wild pitch.
Just like that, it was 7-1.
“The top of the lineup has been pretty much automatic,” said Gloucester manager Brian Salah. “We had one bad game against Manchester Essex in the first round, but since then they’ve been pretty spot on. The top five have really been lighting it up.”
Needing six runs in the final two innings to extend the game, Danvers went down in order in the fifth and were retired after four batters in the sixth. Oliver Roy had a single to left in the top of the sixth to put a runner on base, but the Nats were unable to capitalize.
Higgins reached his pitch limit of 85 with two outs in the sixth before Luca Aberle shut the door with a strikeout against his only batter faced. Higgins finished the contest with eight strikeouts and just the three hits allowed while burning fastballs past the Danvers’ hitters with consistency all night.
Opposite of what was the case for Danvers, Salah said the delay was actually a good thing for his Gloucester group.
“Delays like that are usually tough, fortunately for us I think we needed it,” he said. “We came up (to Beverly) on a bus, so the kids got to go back on the bus and regroup a little ... refocus and get what happened out of their heads and get back to baseball.”
Gloucester moves on to Thursday’s championship game against Beverly (7:30 p.m.) back at Harry Ball, a team they’ll need to beat twice to come out of the bracket victorious. Brady Ciaramitaro will draw the start on the mound for the Fishermen.
As for Danvers, their season comes to a close after an unbeaten run through pool play and eight total wins in competition this summer.
“They did awesome,” Hanlon said of his team. “I just told these guys we had eight wins and two losses, and we’re done playing because of those two losses. “It stinks to have only two losses and be done, but that’s the way it goes.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
