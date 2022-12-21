GLOUCESTER — There was only one senior skating out of the 30 players that saw regular action in Wednesday night's Northeastern Hockey League clash between two of the region's younger squads, Masconomet and Gloucester.
From the way both teams carried themselves, you'd never realize how much youth was on the ice.
Using a second period scoring binge and a strong goaltending performance by freshman Kaydin Cusumano, Gloucester came away with a 3-1 victory at Talbot Rink. It was the second straight league win for the Fishermen (2-4) but came sandwiched around a tough non-league loss to Billerica/Chelmsford.
"We were a little down after that game and we totally turned things around in this one," Gloucester coach Caitlyn Bernick said. "We want to come out and earn it and we definitely did that today."
After a scoreless opening period, the Fishermen drew first blood when Jenna Connelly stuffed in a rebound assisted by Keagan Jewell and Halia Taylor. The Chieftains were whistled for a penalty soon thereafter and the Fishermen made them pay when junior captain Ella Costa just 37 seconds after the first goal for a 2-0 lead.
Another junior captain, Brooke McNiff, got in on the action three minutes later when she broke in up the left wing and roofed home a backhand for a 3-0 lead.
In dipping to 2-2, the Chieftains weren't able to crack the Gloucester defense. Besides Cusumano making a number of tough saves (two toe stops on Masco captain Bitsy King stood out), Costa and the Fishermen defensive corps either tied up sticks or knocked rebounds safely to the boards to deny second chance opportunities.
"Most of our goals this year have been on rebounds and we weren't able to get to any of them tonight," Chieftain coach Ryan Sugar said. "It didn't look anything like our last few games ... we were just out of sync."
Freshman defenseman Elizabeth Shoemaker got Masconomet on the board with 3:35 left in the third when she scored on the power play. Fellow freshman Bella Malloy earned an assist on the play and while the Chieftains had a couple of good looks at the net (Bella Flinn, Allie LaCava and Jess Greelish put pucks on) in the last two minutes they didn't get any closer.
Starting goalie Madie Dupuis made 10 stops before giving way to Mackenzie Cronin, who made 13 saves of her own.
"We'd planned to play both goalies regardless of the score because we had a week off and don't play now for another week," Sugar noted. "I thought they both played well. They kept us in the game."
Eliana Parsons and Jewell had strong scoring bids stopped by Dupuis in the opening period. It was an up-and-down game with few whistles as Gloucester had an 8-7 edge in shots after one, Masco led 19-17 in that department after two and it wound up 28-26 for the visitors.
"We played with a lot of confidence and we were able to play all three lines," said Bernick. "We saw a lot of good things. We were feeling pretty down after the last loss so it was great to see us turn that around."
Gloucester 3, Masconomet 1
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Masconomet;0;0;1;1
Gloucester;0;3;0;3
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring
Second period: G, Jenna Connelly (Keagan Jewell, Halia Taylor), 4:26; G, Ella Costa (Connelly), ppg, 5:03; G, Brooke McNiff (un), 8:58.
Third period: M, Elizabeth Shoemaker (Bella Malloy), ppg, 11:25.
Saves: M, Madie Dupuis 10, Mackenzie Cronin 13; G, Kaydin Cusumano 27.
Records: M, 2-2-0; G, 2-4-0.