Gloucester icemen wear down undermanned Peabody 

GLOUCESTER — Nine skaters.
For the majority of Saturday's season opener at the Talbot Rink, that's what the Peabody High boys hockey team used: nine skaters. Rotating nearly all of them between the forward line and taking turns on defense, head coach Christian Wright and his staff mixed and matched as best they could against a deeper Gloucester squad.
The hosts' speed, depth and scoring acumen ultimately proved too much as the Fishermen skated off with an 8-3 victory between the Northeastern Conference rivals. Freshman Emerson Marshall netted three goals for the winners in his first varsity game, while junior superstar Jack Costanzo had two scores of his own in addition to a game-high three assists for a five-point night.
Seniors Nathan LePage, Luke Buckley, Brandon Perry, converted blue liner Jager Ingham and Matt Devin spent the majority of their night at forward for Peabody, as did freshman winger Michael Ryan, with junior minute muncher Andrew Souza, as well as senior Cam Silva and freshman Trevor Pacheco, taking most of their shifts on defense. Sophomore Josh Lewis also got a few shifts late in the third period.
"Between just getting one guy back from having to take two weeks off and two other guys for a few more days, we haven't had a complete team practice in three weeks," said Wright, whose team got a pair of goals from Devin and one from Ingham. "It's difficult to run a practice with only seven or eight skaters; you can only go over so many systems or run so many drills before guys get exhausted.
"Having said that, I was pleased with the way our guys responded tonight. We were down 2-0 (less than 4 minutes in), but our guys stayed with it and never gave up."
Devin, who previously played for the Lynn Jets before moving to Peabody during the offseason, scored on the power play in the first period when he skated over the blue line and ripped a snapshot from 35 feet out. His second came in the final stanza after he converted a cross-ice feed from Buckley in the lower left circle.
Peabody High goaltender Lucas DeMild, a four-year starter and senior captain, was, as he has been for almost the entirety of his high school hockey career, very busy between the pipes. He stopped 28 shots and, by Wright's estimates, was the victim of defensive breakdowns out front on at least five of the Gloucester tallies.
Gloucester was by no means perfect — taking six penalties and failing to score on a full 5-on-3 man advantage — but did more than enough to prevail. In addition to big offensive nights from Marshall and Costanzo, their linemate, first line left wing Ryan Bergin, added a goal and two assists. Junior defenseman Ryan Frates and sophomore Jack Delaney (who also had 2 assists) were other lamplighters for the winners.
Sophomore Sean Bergin got stronger as the game went along in goal, earning the victory for the Fishermen by making 16 stops, including 13 of 14 over the last two periods.
"I thought our speed wore them down," said Gloucester head coach Derek Geary. "But I would've liked for us to take more advantage of that, however; we could've done a better job forechecking, too. I thought we could've moved the puck better than we did, too; there was a lot of space out there, and guys were seeing that and getting into their own world, stickhandling too much."
The Fishermen, who gave five freshmen regular shifts (forwards Marshall, Colby Jewell, Brett Cunningham and Joe Orlando, and defenseman Christopher LoJacono), used four lines and six rearguards and clearly wore Peabody down.
"We don't have a first and second power play, we have a power play," said Wright, who used four forwards (Perry, LePage, Devin and Buckley) on the man advantage, along with Souza as the quarterback. "They're out there for the full two minutes, and when it's over two guys have to stay out there while three new guys come on."
Peabody hits the road for the first time this Wednesday when they face Winthrop at Larsen Rink (6:10 p.m.).
Gloucester 8, Peabody 3
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Peabody 2 0 1 — 3
Gloucester 3 3 2 — 8
First period: G, Ryan Frates (Aidan Donald), 2:37; G, Jack Delaney (Jack Costanzo), 3:50; P, Matt Devin (Andrew Souza, Luke Buckley), ppg, 11:17; G, Costanzo (Ryan Bergin, Delaney), 12:50; P, Jager Ingham (Devin), 13:21.
Secondperiod: G, Emerson Marshall (Zach Abbott), 2:16; G, Marshall (un), 7:29; G, Bergin (Costanzo), shg, 14:34.
Third period: P, Devin (Buckley, Nathan LePage), 6:40; G, Costanzo (Bergin), 8:33; G, Marshall (Delaney, Costanzo), ppg, 11:48.
Saves: P, Lucas DeMild 28; G, Sean Bergin 16.
Records: P, 0-1-0; G, 1-0-0.
||||