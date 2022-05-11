BEVERLY — About a month ago, the Gloucester High baseball team let a late lead slip away in a tough loss to Beverly.
Wednesday afternoon when the Fisherman got an early lead against those same Panthers, they put the hammer down.
Timely hitting and shutdown pitching from Brett Moore carried Gloucester to a 13-0 win over the Orange-and-Black at Brother Roberts Field.
"This is our most complete win of this year, probably in the last couple of years," said Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile, his team now 8-5. "I can't say I anticipated this, but it's nice to see."
Beverly dropped its third straight to go to 8-4 and is now tied with Danvers (two league losses each) atop the Northeastern Conference's Dunn division. The Panthers did themselves no favors defensively committing three errors that led to nine unearned runs.
"It's back to the drawing board when you lose three in a row like this," said Beverly head coach Jon Cahill. "We just didn't play well, in any phase of the game."
Two of the errors came in the first inning after Emerson Marshall's leadoff single. Zack Morris had an RBI double, Moore dropped a bunt single and Jack Costanzo had a sacrifice fly to send the always tough Moore to the mound with a 4-0 lead.
Beverly's best chance to make a game of it came in that first inning with a walk, hit batter and a double steal putting two on with one away. Morris fired off two straight strikeouts to end the threat and was locked in the rest of the way; a single by Ryan Rushton was the only hit he allowed in the five inning shutout and he struck out seven.
"Brett's a guy we've trusted on the mound for a long time," Gentile said. "He made some adjustments and you could hear a snap on his curveball today in a way you couldn't his last few times out. He was in total command of the zone."
Scoring in four of the five innings, the Fisherman broke out offensively with eight total hits. The visitors also took advantage of eight free passes, leading 5-0 after three, 8-0 after four and batting around to make it 13-0 after five.
"We've had issues striking out at times this year," said Gentile, whose team whiffed only four times Wednesday. "We've been stressing putting the ball in play but you can only say it so many times. We were all cliched out.
"You see what happens when you put the ball in play, run hard and do the right things: You get some positive outcomes. We just have to do it consistently."
Morris bused out for Gloucester, going 3-for-3 with four runes scored and an RBI. Zach Oliver had a hit, an RBI and scored twice, Marshall scored twice and stole three bases, Dan Hafey had a double and three total RBI, Costanzo singled and Brayden Francis provided an RBI single.
All nine of Gloucester's starters reached base at least once and had either a run scored or an RBI.
On the Beverly side, Rushton had the only base hit and Austin Bernard, Sam Armbruster and Griffin McCay recorded stolen bases. Christian Morrissey threw the first 3 1/3 frames with four strikeouts while Connor Francesconi and Josh Demers handled the relief work.
"This is one we just have to forget about," Cahill said. "Get back to work at practice tomorrow and focus on Friday's game in Winthrop."