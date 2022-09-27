DANVERS — The first half belonged to Gloucester Tuesday evening, but the Danvers High field hockey team came alive in the last two quarters despite giving up the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory for the Fishermen at Dr. Deering Stadium.
"We didn't show up at the beginning, but got it together in the third and fourth quarters," said Danvers (5-1-1) head coach Kristen McCarthy. "Gloucester had a lot of sophomores last year, but now they're juniors and stronger with more upperclassmen."
The visitors dominated the first 30 minutes, but couldn't get anything past Falcons goalie Megan McGinnity (10 saves). The junior made two huge kick saves, and it was still scoreless at the half.
The Fishermen were able to connect on long passes to move the ball up the field, but the DHS defense, led by senior captains Sadie Papamechail and Sophie Papamechail, were resilient.
"Sophie and Sadie played shutdown defense," said McCarthy. "Up front Shea DiGilio, Katherine Purcell, and Emma Wilochoski were strong, but we couldn't connect on a lot of our passes. Gloucester was pouncing on the ball and shut us down. We did have some good opportunities on corners, but couldn't capitalize.
"This year there's a lot of parity in the league. Gloucester is a lot stronger, and Beverly is improved."
Gloucester is now 7-1 with its lone loss to Masconomet, while the Falcons tied the Chieftains.
Danvers had seven corners in the last two quarters, but the Gloucester defense was outstanding in front of goalie Keagan Jewell (5 saves), who picked up her sixth shutout.
The only goal came with 4:21 remaining in the third quarter on a shot by Gloucester's Anna Cinelli. She fired a shot into the right corner of the net that McGinnity had no chance to stop. Junior captain Abby Lowthers crossed the ball from the left side over to Cinelli for the marker.
"It was a perfect pass from Abby, and I was where I needed to be," said Cinelli. "We knew we had to work ball movement and make quick passes because Danvers is so strong.
"This is such a big win for us, especially beating them on their home field. It's huge."
Her head coach, Lauren Riley-Gove, agreed.
"This is a phenomenal win, and the girls played hard all game," said Riley-Gove. "We were able to create offense with quick ball movement and make good use of our wings. Our girls played the way we knew they could, and the defense was outstanding. Captains Aria Caputo, Ella Costa and Ari Scola along with Joie Cody had big games in front of Jewell. On the front line Lily Pregent, Lowthers, and Cinelli were strong."
Danvers controlled the final 15 minutes, but couldn't find the back of the net.