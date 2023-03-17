The Endicott College men’s hockey team has been waiting three years to hear what a packed Bourque Arena might sound like for an NCAA tournament game. The reaction in the Blue-and-Green barn when the Gulls score a goal ought to be a seismic event ... but if the team and the entire Endicott community get to experience it this weekend, they’ll know they earned it.
That’s because the opponent in Saturday’s Division 3 national quarterfinal is one of the toughest defensive teams in all of college hockey. Norwich University has allowed just 41 goals (1.46 per game) and visits Endicott (22-2-2) Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the right to advance to the Frozen Four.
The Cadets already came to Bourque Arena once this season and shut out the Gulls on October 29. Senior Drennen Atherton made 25 stops that day and was recently named New England Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Year for the second time; he boasts a .946 career save percentage.
Defensive acumen is a by-product of Norwich head coach Cam Ellsworth’s system and team buy-in. It’s his fifth season at the helm, and a few years ago the Cadets (20-6-2) broke the NCAA record for fewest goals allowed per game.
“It’s a combination of how organized they are, the job Cam does up there, and also how much those guys care. How hard they work, how much they want to win,” Endicott head coach R.J. Tolan said of Norwich’s defensive commitment.
“Minding the simple details and doing all the hard, little things to prevent goals. Those two things translate into being tough to score against. It’s not like it’s some fancy formula.”
Endicott, ranked No. 4 in the most recent national poll, is pretty tough to score against, too, with a 1.50 goals against average that ranks just behind Norwich. Offense and goal different both show in the Gulls’ favor — their 4.35 goals per game are fourth in the country, while the Cadets score only 2.61 per night (58th).
Depth is also a strength of Endicott’s. Norwich doesn’t have a 10-goal scorer but Endicott boasts five: Connor Amsley, Commonwealth Coast Conference Player of the Year Andrew Kurapov, and Zach Mazur all have a baker’s dozen, Jackson Sterrett has 12 and Cass Bowes has 11. Endicott averages 42 shots per game (and allows 25), so it’s simple details such as hard passes and good decisions that could create scoring chances Saturday night.
“Same thing on the other side of the puck: Stick to whatever your identity is, whatever your plan is, and give yourself the best opportunity to bury a couple,” said Tolan.
In total, 22 skaters have scored a goal for Endicott this winter. The Gulls have 35 on the roster, including goalies, with the size partly due to players having extra eligibility from the 2020-21 pandemic shortened season. Rather than a hinderance due to ego or jockeying for playing time, the Gulls’ size has been a strength thanks to their student leadership and character.
“It goes far beyond what someone might see on the ice. This is the nicest group, most unselfish group of kids I’ve ever had,” Tolan said. “That’s directly connected to how they’ve won so many games. Whether a guy’s playing every night or maybe playing in less games, they respect each other so much and treat each other so well ... it makes it such a fun team to coach.”
Sophomores Atticus Kelly and Ryan Wilson have split the goaltending duties all season. Wilson is coming off a 24-save shutout in the CCC title game two weeks ago, a win that earned Endicott a first-round bye in the 12-team NCAA field.
Norwich, which fell in the NEHC semis but earned an at-large NCAA Division 3 tournament bid, topped Plattsburgh, 2-1, on the road to earn the rematch with Endicott.
Cam Speck and Matt Giroux were All-CCC picks on the blue line for the Gulls. They’ll be contending with Norwich’s leading scorers Clark Kerner and Joe Nagle (19 points each).
It’s Endicott’s third NCAA appearance and first time hosting at Bourque Arena. The Gulls were slated to host a first round game in 2020 (with the winner, ironically, heading to Norwich), but the tournament was cancelled as COVID-19 broke out. Making it back to the top of the mountain in the CCC (which has three teams in the final 8 with Endicott, Curry and UNE) has brought the journey full circle.
“The further you go along, the teams get more talented and organized. The competition level just ratchets up,” Tolan said. “Every game has its own challenges and nothing is easy. That’s what makes it fun.”
Remarkably, Saturday’s game (which is expected to sell out) will be the third major NCAA tournament event on Endicott’s Beverly campus inside the last 10 months. The Gulls baseball team hosted a Super Regional last spring, and the football hosted an NCAA playoff game in November.
“It’s a special thing when your team is a part of that, guys going to the different events, trying to shower up quick after practice to go support another team on campus,” said Tolan. “It’s really rewarding, and our entire athletic administration is so supportive. They create an atmosphere we were can chip away and get a little better each year, each day.”
The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal would match up with the Hobart/Curry winner in a the national semifinals (the site of which is determined after the four teams are set). Norwich is a perennial national title contender and the Gulls are seeking their first — and to continue proving they belong.
“We’re competing with schools that have been viewed this way for a long time, and I’m proud for my guys that they’re viewed that same way,” said Tolan.