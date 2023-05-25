PEABODY — Sophomores Brooke Lomasney and Ally Bettencourt powered the offensive attack for the Peabody High girls lacrosse team Thursday in a 16-4 win over Danvers at Coley Lee Field.
Lomasney had 7 goals and 2 assists while Bettencourt chipped in with 4 goals and an assist.
"We were very disciplined and patient working the ball around," said Tanners (12-5) head coach Michelle Roach in her team's penultimate game before the state tournament begins. "Causing turnovers and getting ground balls helped a lot, and our defense was great."
Eliana Anderson used her speed to put the Falcons on top three minutes into the game, but the home team answered with the next eight to build up a comfortable lead.
Tanner goalie Caitlin Snow made nine saves, including a handful of spectacular ones. She robbed Anderson and late made a huge stop on Kaylee Rich. Peabody moved the ball around effectively to find the open player, and their passes with crisp.
"We've developed a lot as a team, and our chemistry is really good," said Lomasney. "Caitlin Snow works so hard for us every game. She's amazing."
"Snow was outstanding with some critical saves, Siobhan Smith won most of the draws, and Lomasney and Bettencourt took charge offensively," added Roach. ""Katie Amico did a great job on defense, too. She's always communicating and is a strong leader.
"It was just a good day all around."
The Tanners are on top of their game at just the right time. They host Acton-Boxborough Friday in what will be a good challenge and preparation for the tough teams they'll certainly face in the tournament.
At halftime it was 10-2, and Madi Barrett (2 goals) scored in the opening minute of the second half before the Falcons got two quick strikes by Rich.
Lomasney added three goals after that while Bettencourt had one and Victoria Vaz notched her second of the game.
Jordan Turcotte had a goal and assist for Danvers (9-11), while Rich had a three-point game.
"Peabody was hungrier and worked harder," said Falcons coach Nico Prandi. "They won 50/50 balls and their offense clicked. It's obvious how much that team has improved, and I have to give a shout out to their goalie. What a great job she did, and it's because of all the hard work she put in during the offseason to improve. She's come a long way."