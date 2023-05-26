Eva Walton was 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and three RBI while Ruby Calienes spun a four-hitter with six strikeouts as the Magicians gave head coach Johnny Gold his 200th career win Friday with a 12-0 shutout over Ipswich.
Gold has served as the Magicians' varsity softball coach for 19 years. His teams have come a combined 200-145 during that time span.
Isabel Mortensen was 3-for-5 while making the defensive play of the game at catcher, snaring the game's final out with a diving catch. Luke Bornhorst added a 3-for-4 day at the plate with an RBI, with teammates Sophie Hallisey, Lyla McGovern, and Ashley Mortensen each coming up with two hits.
Marblehead (now 9-11) won its final two games while outscoring their foes, 19-2, in the process.