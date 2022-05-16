Distance running can be a lot like chemistry and physics in the sense that a major negative charge tends to produce electric results.
If that sounds confusing, simply take a look at an historic race by Beverly High senior Liam Ouellette that broke a 50-year-old school record at the two-mile distance.
Running in an exciting atmosphere under the glow of the stadium lights at the Weston Twilight meet against some of the state’s top talent, Ouellette and the lead pack hit the first lap in 74 seconds and took the next several in just 69. Closing out with a 65-second bell lap helped him cross the line in 9:17.3 to set a new Beverly High standard by breaking a mark set by Brian Reinhold back in 1972.
While it stands to reason a runner might tire as a race goes longer, competitive harriers want to run the second half of a race faster than the first. Picking up the pace with each lap is known as completing “negative splits” — and in Ouellette’s case it produced historically positive results.
“Liam’s been nailing his splits all season. He’s been in an unbelievable zone in terms of being even every quarter mile,” veteran Beverly boys track and cross country head coach Sean Dunleavy said.
“We’ve been talking a lot about the idea of running negative splits and truly working that second half of a race. When you see a runner hitting more and more negative splits, that’s when something special can happen.”
‘On pace for something awesome’
Often unchallenged in league meets, Ouellette won the Northeastern Conference indoor 2-mile title in 9:55. His previous personal best time was 9:42 (in which he had perfect mile splits of 4:51), so he went into the Twilight race hoping to run around 9:30.
Breaking the Beverly High record was the furthest thing from his mind.
“I wasn’t even thinking of it being in the picture. Going into the last quarter I started to realize I was on pace for something awesome,” Ouellette said. “I saw 8:10 on the clock with about 400 to go and realized I had a shot at it.”
Closing with impressive, almost sprint-like speed put Ouellette’s name in the record book at a school some 2,000 miles from where he spent much of his life and first took up running in Boulder, Colorado.
“I was really excited with my time, but I wasn’t sure if I’d broken then record. It’s not a time I ever thought I’d get close to, so I didn’t know the exact number,” he said. “Looking back a week later, it’s really gratifying to be able to see myself on a different level like that.”
New personal bests are always a target for all-star runners like Oullette, who was second overall at the NEC cross country meet and an All-State qualifier in the fall. Usually they come in increments of five, perhaps 10 seconds ... to smash a personal best by 25 seconds at the 2-mile distance as a senior is quite the feat.
“It’s almost unheard of,” Dunleavy said. “You’ll see someone shave off that much time between seasons, maybe from sophomore to junior year. For a runner at his level to make that kind of leap in a season is ridiculous.”
A remarkably consistent runner, Ouellette was back at it three days after the Weston Twilight, clocking a 4:26 mile in an NEC mega-meet at Masconomet.
A perfect storm
Running was a huge part of the culture back home in Colorado and he continued his development at the club level in Edmonton, Ontario, Canada, when his family lived there for a time before moving to Massachusetts.
He quickly grew close with his Panther teammates. He teamed up with fellow senior and captain David DiPietro, Ryan Whiting and Misha Krygin to set a new school record in the 4x1600 relay at the state relay meet, with their 18:56 being 43 seconds better than last year’s record time.
“A lot of us are teammates for the whole year. We run cross country together, indoor track, outdoor track, during the breaks between seasons, and even over the summer. We’re definitely a tight-knit group, and this season we’ve really been pulling each other along,” Ouellette noted. “We’re all super excited about each other’s successes and excited to see what this program’s future is.”
Senior Brady Trask has been another part of Beverly’s track success and young runners like freshman Micah McManus, and others, have benefitted from leadership from Trask, DiPietro and Ouellette.
“They’ve been at the forefront,” Dunleavy said. “The motivation is contagious with the younger kids and we’re seeing a lot of success. All of a sudden other guys are ripping off big PR’s ... It’s a trickle down of the older guys leading the way.”
Going into next week’s NEC meet and then the state championship meets, Ouellette is hoping to shave some time off his mile. He enjoys longer races like the deuce and 5K because he has more time to think and strategize and feels like he’s improved his mental mindset during his senior season.
“My favorite thing about distance running is that it shows you just how much a human being can do. In a year of running, many distance runners will have run enough miles to stretch across the length of this country, and the best of the best will have run even further,” he noted.
All those training miles, stretching from Boulder to Edmonton to Beverly, have certainly paid off.
“It’s all the kids. You can have the greatest training plan and it doesn’t go anywhere if the kids don’t make it their priority,” said Dunleavy. “It was a perfect storm for Liam.”