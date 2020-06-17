It’s all but official.
Steven DiLisio, the reigning Massachusetts Amateur champion from Swampscott and Salem Country Club, is expected to continue as an amateur for another 11 months and return to Duke University for one more year of collegiate golf competition before turning professional.
Jamie Green, DiLisio’s coach at Duke, told The Salem News that DiLisio, one of his standout players the past two years, has accepted the NCAA’s offering to grant eligibility extension for one full school year to compete for the Blue Devils powerhouse team after the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled all NCAA athletic competition for the spring 2020 season.
DiLisio received his Bachelor’s degree from Duke last month.
“Steven has decided to accept the extension granted by the NCAA so that he can return to the Duke golf program,” Green said. “Needless to say, we are quite pleased. The only step remaining to allow Steven to resume his participation with our program is to have his application accepted to study in one of Duke’s Master’s academic curriculums. We are hopeful he will receive word on that application in due time.”
DiLisio thus will be defending his Massachusetts Amateur title at Kittansett in Marion July 13-17 after his victory last July at The Country Club.