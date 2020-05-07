Governor Baker's announcement on Thursday morning to officially end the ban on Massachusetts golf course closures has people across the state scrambling to get a tee time. 

It's been nearly six weeks since players have been able to occupy the local fairways and slap the ball around, but finally -- under certain restrictions and guidelines outlined by Baker, the biggest of which may be no use of golf carts -- the wait is over. 

Here's a quick look at the status of public courses on the North Shore since Baker's announcement. 

BEVERLY GOLF & TENNIS, Beverly 

Status: OPEN 

Online tee time booking option?: NO

Phone number: 978-922-9072

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $23 for Beverly resident, $26 for non resident

Weekday 18 holes: $40 for Beverly resident, $43 for non resident

Weekend 9 holes before 10 a.m.: $29 for Beverly resident, $32 for non resident

Weekend 18 holes before 10 a.m.: $55 for Beverly resident, $58 for non resident 

Weekend 9 holes after 10 a.m.: $26 for Beverly resident, $29 for non resident

Weekend 18 holes after 10 a.m.: $45 for Beverly resident, $48 for non resident

Discounted rates offered?: YES

###

BRADFORD COUNTRY CLUB, Haverhill 

Status: OPEN 

Online tee time booking option?: YES at www.bradfordcc.com

Phone number: 978-372-8587

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $20

Monday-Thursday 18 holes: $30

Friday 18 holes: $35

Weekend 9 holes: $23

Weekend 18 holes: $45

Discounted rates offered?: YES 

###

CAPE ANN GOLF COURSE, Essex 

Status: OPEN

Online tee time booking option?: NO 

Phone number: 978-768-7544

Daily rates: Weekday/Weekend 9 holes: $27

Weekday/Weekend 18 holes: $40

Discounted rates offered?: YES 

###

FAR CORNER GOLF, Boxford 

Status: OPEN

Online tee time booking option?: NO

Phone number: 978-352-8300

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $20

Weekday 18 holes: $35

Weekend 9 holes: $22

Weekend 18 holes: $40

Discounted rates offered?: YES 

###

GANNON MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE, Lynn 

Status: OPEN 

Online tee time booking option?: NO 

Phone number: 781-592-8238

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $22 for Lynn residents, $24 for non residents

Weekday 18 holes: $39 for Lynn residents, $43 for non residents

Weekend 9 holes: $23 for Lynn residents, $26 for non residents 

Weekend 18 holes: $45 for Lynn residents, $51 for non residents

Discounted rates offered?: YES, for Lynn residents only 

###

THE MEADOW AT PEABODY, Peabody 

Status: CLOSED 

###

NAHANT GOLF CLUB, Nahant 

Status: OPEN as of Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

Online tee time booking option?: NOT CURRENTLY, but it's in the works 

Phone number: 781-581-9000

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $16 for Nahant residents, $19 for non residents

Weekday 18 holes: $29 for Nahant residents, $32 for non residents

Weekend & Holiday 9 holes: $19 for Nahant residents, $22 for non residents

Weekend & Holiday 18 holes: $32 for residents, $35 for non residents

Discounted rates offered?: YES

###

NEW MEADOWS GOLF CLUB, Topsfield

Status: UNKNOWN; Multiple attempts to contact pro-shop were unsuccessful. 

Online tee time booking option?: NO

Phone number: 978-887-9307

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $20 

Weekday 18 holes: $32 

Weekend 9 holes: $24

Weekend 18 holes: $36

Discounted rates offered?: NO

###

OLDE SALEM GREENS, Salem 

Status: REMAINS CLOSED DUE TO CONSTRUCTION 

###

REEDY MEADOW, Lynnfield 

Status: CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

###

SAGAMORE SPRING GOLF CLUB, Lynnfield

Status: OPEN as of Friday, May 8 

Online tee time booking option?: YES at www.sagamoregolf.com

Phone number: 781-334-3151

Daily rates: Weekday/Weekend 9 holes: $38 

Weekday/Weekend 18 holes: $65

Discounted rates offered: NO

###

WENHAM COUNTRY CLUB, Wenham

Status: OPEN to public as of Friday, May 8

Online tee time booking option?: YES at www.wenham.golf

Phone number: 978-468-4714

Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $25

Weekday 18 holes: $40 

Weekend 9 holes: $27

Weekend 18 holes: $46

Discounted rates offered?: YES 

Tags

Recommended for you