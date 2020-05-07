Governor Baker's announcement on Thursday morning to officially end the ban on Massachusetts golf course closures has people across the state scrambling to get a tee time.
It's been nearly six weeks since players have been able to occupy the local fairways and slap the ball around, but finally -- under certain restrictions and guidelines outlined by Baker, the biggest of which may be no use of golf carts -- the wait is over.
Here's a quick look at the status of public courses on the North Shore since Baker's announcement.
BEVERLY GOLF & TENNIS, Beverly
Status: OPEN
Online tee time booking option?: NO
Phone number: 978-922-9072
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $23 for Beverly resident, $26 for non resident
Weekday 18 holes: $40 for Beverly resident, $43 for non resident
Weekend 9 holes before 10 a.m.: $29 for Beverly resident, $32 for non resident
Weekend 18 holes before 10 a.m.: $55 for Beverly resident, $58 for non resident
Weekend 9 holes after 10 a.m.: $26 for Beverly resident, $29 for non resident
Weekend 18 holes after 10 a.m.: $45 for Beverly resident, $48 for non resident
Discounted rates offered?: YES
###
BRADFORD COUNTRY CLUB, Haverhill
Status: OPEN
Online tee time booking option?: YES at www.bradfordcc.com
Phone number: 978-372-8587
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $20
Monday-Thursday 18 holes: $30
Friday 18 holes: $35
Weekend 9 holes: $23
Weekend 18 holes: $45
Discounted rates offered?: YES
###
CAPE ANN GOLF COURSE, Essex
Status: OPEN
Online tee time booking option?: NO
Phone number: 978-768-7544
Daily rates: Weekday/Weekend 9 holes: $27
Weekday/Weekend 18 holes: $40
Discounted rates offered?: YES
###
FAR CORNER GOLF, Boxford
Status: OPEN
Online tee time booking option?: NO
Phone number: 978-352-8300
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $20
Weekday 18 holes: $35
Weekend 9 holes: $22
Weekend 18 holes: $40
Discounted rates offered?: YES
###
GANNON MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE, Lynn
Status: OPEN
Online tee time booking option?: NO
Phone number: 781-592-8238
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $22 for Lynn residents, $24 for non residents
Weekday 18 holes: $39 for Lynn residents, $43 for non residents
Weekend 9 holes: $23 for Lynn residents, $26 for non residents
Weekend 18 holes: $45 for Lynn residents, $51 for non residents
Discounted rates offered?: YES, for Lynn residents only
###
THE MEADOW AT PEABODY, Peabody
Status: CLOSED
###
NAHANT GOLF CLUB, Nahant
Status: OPEN as of Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
Online tee time booking option?: NOT CURRENTLY, but it's in the works
Phone number: 781-581-9000
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $16 for Nahant residents, $19 for non residents
Weekday 18 holes: $29 for Nahant residents, $32 for non residents
Weekend & Holiday 9 holes: $19 for Nahant residents, $22 for non residents
Weekend & Holiday 18 holes: $32 for residents, $35 for non residents
Discounted rates offered?: YES
###
NEW MEADOWS GOLF CLUB, Topsfield
Status: UNKNOWN; Multiple attempts to contact pro-shop were unsuccessful.
Online tee time booking option?: NO
Phone number: 978-887-9307
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $20
Weekday 18 holes: $32
Weekend 9 holes: $24
Weekend 18 holes: $36
Discounted rates offered?: NO
###
OLDE SALEM GREENS, Salem
Status: REMAINS CLOSED DUE TO CONSTRUCTION
###
REEDY MEADOW, Lynnfield
Status: CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
###
SAGAMORE SPRING GOLF CLUB, Lynnfield
Status: OPEN as of Friday, May 8
Online tee time booking option?: YES at www.sagamoregolf.com
Phone number: 781-334-3151
Daily rates: Weekday/Weekend 9 holes: $38
Weekday/Weekend 18 holes: $65
Discounted rates offered: NO
###
WENHAM COUNTRY CLUB, Wenham
Status: OPEN to public as of Friday, May 8
Online tee time booking option?: YES at www.wenham.golf
Phone number: 978-468-4714
Daily rates: Weekday 9 holes: $25
Weekday 18 holes: $40
Weekend 9 holes: $27
Weekend 18 holes: $46
Discounted rates offered?: YES