Gonzalez twins serve as captains for Fenwick boys and girls basketball teams 

Peabody native Alex Gonzalez has been hooping for as long as he can remember. His twin sister, Liz, is no stranger to the hardwood, either.
From about first grade on, the dynamic duo would challenge each other on the basketball court, pushing one another to improve in any way possible. Whether they were competing at the local YMCA or simply putting in the work at home, the sibling rivalry undoubtedly helped accelerate their skills.
"We've always been pretty competitive with one another, and basketball has always been the sport that I love the most. Alex is the same way, too," said Liz. "We would play one vs. one's in the driveway and it was always fun having him there to play against and work on our game together."
Both Alex and Liz Gonzalez serve as senior captains for their respective basketball teams at Bishop Fenwick. Alex is coming off a fantastic campaign for the Crusaders in which he averaged 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals as a junior en route to Catholic Central League and Salem News all-star status.
Meanwhile, Liz is fresh off a Salem News all-star campaign of her own in which she posted nightly clips of 6.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. They've both been members of the Fenwick varsity programs since their freshman years, and are both poised to continue their strong play in a shortened campaign this winter.
On the girls side, Gonzalez and her Fenwick teammates got off to an impressive 2-0 start before COVID-19 put a temporary pause on all Crusaders athletics. If all things go accordingly, they'll return to the court on Wednesday, with game action resuming shortly after that.
The boys, meanwhile, are in the same boat. Alex Gonzalez helped his squad get off to a 2-1 start (their only loss coming to defending Division 3 North champion St. Mary's of Lynn), and they'll take floor again as early as this Saturday with a home tilt against Bishop Feehan.
"We're just taking it one day a time. We just want to compete and get in the win column whenever we get the chance to," said Alex. "Obviously we don't know what's going to happen with COVID and everything, so us seniors just have to treat every game like it's our last."
"I think the main focus with our team is that playing and practicing together is a gift right now," added Liz. "I know some teams aren't even getting this opportunity, so we're just trying to stay in the present and get better each day, not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring for us."
When watching the Gonzalez twins compete, it's hard not to notice the similarities in their games.
For one, they both play guard and put a strong emphasis on the defensive end. Offensively, they're both more than capable outside shooters and have a knack for getting into the paint and making things happen.
Fittingly, they both rock No. 24 on their jerseys, too, although Alex admits there's no real story behind that; it's simply a coincidence.
As it stands, both Liz and Alex's dedication to basketball remains true to Bishop Fenwick as they grind through their farewell high school campaigns. The twins hope to compete at the collegiate level upon graduation, although neither has decided exactly where that will be just yet.
"I'm definitely just trying to focus on the physical aspects, getting a little stronger, little faster, because everything is ramped up at the (college) level," said Alex. "Skill-wise I'd like to extend my shooting range a bit and work on finishing at the rim."
Wherever they end up, their new teams will be getting an experienced and dedicated student-athlete focused on helping their squad in any way they can each time they step on the court.
||||