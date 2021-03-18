PEABODY — The Danvers High girls volleyball team boasts strengths that not many teams in the state can rival. They’re athletic, they’re strong, they’re skilled and most importantly, they play unselfish, team ball.
That reality was on full display Thursday evening as host Peabody gave its Northeastern Conference rivals a battle before falling, 3-1. The final set scores read 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21 and, despite some tremendous defense from the hosts, Danvers remained poised throughout as they fought tooth and nail for every point.
“You can’t really say enough about what Lisa (Keene) has done with that program,” said Falcons’ coach George LeVasseur. “Lisa is the one that, for me, has always been a mentor. So we knew coming into this gym that Peabody’s always scrappy and you can never really consider the ball dead until you hear a whistle.
“But we definitely turned it on in that third set and started playing a little more aggressively.”
The Tanners fought hard until the very end, staving off five match points with a consistent service game down the stretch. But Danvers had enough cushion to finally grab the decisive match point and walk away with their 67th straight NEC victory.
After taking the opening set in convincing fashion, the Falcons were tested mightily in the second as Peabody drew even.
Peabody fell behind by scores of 3-0, 7-2 and 9-3 in the second before reeling off six straight to get back to nine games apiece. The Tanners then garnered nine straight points on the service game of Abby Bettencourt (7 aces to go with a team-high 15 assists) to seize a 19-10 advantage, eventually claiming the set.
Peabody was at its best during the aforementioned stanza, keeping the ball in play with some incredible defense and holding serve to build some much needed momentum.
“I just think the rotations were working really well,” said Peabody’s Keene. “The girls were seeing the court a lot better than they normally do. I think because Danvers is such a hard hitting team we were more prepared for that type of defense ... but there’s still plenty of stuff we need to work on.”
Danvers rallied to take the third set and regain the overall lead, getting some impressive kills from the likes of Carly Goodhue (team-high 18 kills), Megan Murphy (11 kills) and Lily Eldridge. At one point in the frame, Murphy recorded three straight points (two kills and a big block at the net) to help her team pull ahead.
“Carly finished with 18 kills on 32 swings with just one error so she definitely had herself a day at the net,” said LeVasseur. “Megan was in the same boat; she had 11 kills on 20 swings. So to have two kids hitting over .500 definitely makes it really tough for the other team.”
After the match, Keene highlighted the play of sisters Isabel (11 kills) and Abby Bettencourt, as well as Krissy Cardelo, Maggie Bena, Sarah Broughton (5 kills), Alli Flewelling and Sam Silva. It was a certainly a hard fought, team effort for the Tanners, who will look to grow from the competitive setback.
As for Danvers, Goodhue added seven digs and four assists, Eldridge finished with eight kills, seven digs and a pair of aces, and libero Tess Vontzalides had a team-high 10 digs.