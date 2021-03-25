Heading into this year’s makeshift Division 3 college hoops season, the Gordon College men’s squad hadn’t suited up for a competitive tilt since bowing out of the Commonwealth Coast Conference tourney in the semifinals last February.
Over 12 full months later, the Fighting Scots finally got back on the court — albeit in a cautious and fluid manner.
Gordon, along with Endicott, Western New England, Nichols, Suffolk and Curry, all opted to compete in CCC games this March and early April. The plan was for each team to play each other twice (on back to back nights), making for a shortened, 10-game regular season.
No fans are allowed at games and really, most of the competition has flown under the radar. But both the Scotts and nearby Gulls of Endicott are making the most of their altered campaigns, getting off to impressive starts.
“I think the most important thing is that it’s nice for the players to get rewarded for the work they’ve done and have some semblance of a season,” said Gordon head coach Tod Murphy. “It’s such a short career for a Division 3 college athlete because most of them aren’t going on and playing professionally after they graduate. So to have the opportunity to at least play every single year is the reason the come to a place like Gordon, and I’m just happy for the team that we’re able to have some games.”
Despite all the daily obstacles surrounding the ongoing pandemic, the Scots are 5-2 with a couple of marquee wins. They began the season with back to back wins over Curry, then split the two matchups with Western New England and Nichols before topping a talented Suffolk team Wednesday evening.
There are no fans allowed at CCC games this year and masks are worn by players just like the high school level, making things that much more difficult. Despite that and despite a lack of preparation heading into the year, Murphy has gotten solid contributions across the board. With last year’s NCAA Division 3 leading scorer Eric Demers now out of the picture, he certainly needed other guys to step up and fill that void.
Offensively, returning starter Garrett Sattazahn has led the charge with 17.7 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has the ability to get to the rack efficiently, and can knock down the 3-ball as well when given space.
Six-foot-4 freshman forward Michael Makiej has also proven to be a great addition. The Lexington Christian Academy product is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 per contest, chipping in 7.7 rebounds to boot.
“Michael scored 28 in our first game off the bench in just 20 minutes,” said Murphy. “He’s a talented offensive player; right now he just struggles a little bit with the nuances of the game which is why he’s not a starter at this point. But he’s extremely talented and we’re excited to have him.”
In addition, center Parker Omslaer, a senior who hopes to come back for a fifth season of eligibility next winter, serves as a big body and rim protector in the paint. The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder is currently averaging nine points and 7.7 rebounds.
Overall, the Scots boast a smaller, yet quick and skilled roster, allowing them to get out and run and do some different things on the court (such as pressing defensively) that they haven’t been able to do in years past. They’ve gotten good production from sophomore Justin Yu and senior Josh Crutchfield as well, and will look to continue the strong play when they take on Suffolk again on Thursday.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but it’s still a great opportunity to see where we are with this young group,” said Murphy, who has just two seniors playing right now while both his juniors are currently out with injuries.
###
Over at Endicott, head coach Kevin Bettencourt and Co. have also stayed true to their winning ways despite the departure of the program’s all-time leading scorer in Keith Brown.
After dropping an opening night decision to Suffolk, the Gulls have reeled off five straight wins, including a revenge triumph over the Rams. Like Murphy, Bettencourt is just happy that his team has the chance to play any games at all.
“It’s certainly been a unique year and none of us expected to go through this,” said Bettencourt. “But as a group we’ve been fortunate to be able to play at all. I think we’re one of the few teams in New England to schedule games, a lot didn’t play at all. We have a lot of roster changes and it’s been a little different than anticipated, but it’s been good development for our younger players to kind of get their feet wet for college, and also for the seniors to finish their careers on the court.”
Endicott has upended Suffolk (95-91), Nichols twice (91-87 and 78-65) and Curry twice (91-57 and 86-62) in consecutive contests. Without Brown, senior Matt McDevitt (16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) and sophomore Jalen Echevarria (14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds) have taken the reigns in a big way, while junior Billy Arsenault (14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-best 7.0 assists) has more than handled the facilitating duties.
Echevarria, who starred at St. Mary’s of Lynn in his high school days, has been particularly impressive despite garnering additional attention as a focal point in the offense this season.
“He’s kind of our energizer bunny. He’s quick and he makes a lot of plays for himself and others,” said Bettencourt. “He’s draw a lot more attention from other team’s defenses, which is forcing him to have to try to grow and mature and handle that attention. Last year he certainly exceeded my expectations and I expect him to keep getting better. He’s going to be a heck of a player for us.”
Bettencourt has also been wildly impressed with the play of sophomore Ty Vitko. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 13 points on 50 percent shooting and 40 percent from deep, to go with 4.2 rebounds and nearly two assists per night.
“He’s made a huge jump for us. He got spotty minutes last year and then averaged 20 through the first four games (this season), in real competitive games at that,” said Bettencourt. “It was really exciting to see what guys would step up in Keith’s absence and Ty has just been a great, multi-position player for us.”
There’s also 6-foot-9 transfer Dillon Grant who came over from Assumption. He’s been a steady starter thus far for the Gulls and Bettencourt is excited about having a big body like him in the mix moving forward. Junior Cameron Ray has also performed steady early on.
A strong freshman class — Spencer Aronson, Drew Brown (Keith’s younger brother), Mark Barrett and former Newburyport standout Parker McLaren — round out a well balanced lineup for Endicott, one that Bettencourt hopes will help continue to makes strides in what should be a more normal campaign next winter.
“I’ve tried to make this year a little bit more about development and trying to get different guys involved in the rotation and give teams different looks,” said Bettencourt. “I believe we would’ve had a really good team and accomplish some things in a normal season, and we’re looking forward towards building for the future.”
||||