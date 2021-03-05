MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 99, Curry 63: Michael Mikeij dropped in 28 points and the Scots won their season opener. Garrett Sattazahn had 16 and eight rebounds and Justin Yu added 15 with three from beyond the arc as Gordon was in control throughout.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 83, Curry 55: The Scots (2-1) held Curry to seven in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a blowout win. Madison Wynbeek had 24 points and 11 rebounds in an impressive double-double, Serianna Anderson scored 19 and Abby Vampatella and Caroline Sikkink had a baker's dozen each.