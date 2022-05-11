DANVERS — Harlan Graber got the official word from coach John Pynchon at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning: he’d be starting the first game of his varsity career that afternoon against B.C. High in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state championship game.
“I was pumped up. It was tough going through school,” Graber admitted. “I was just really hyped up the whole day.”
The junior attackman from Wenham was certainly ready when the whistle blew at Glatz Field. With his teammates clamping down defensively against BC High’s potent offense, Graber took advantage of the chances he was given by scoring a career high four goals as the Eagles rolled to a decisive 14-6 triumph.
“Harlan’s a great kid, one of the hardest workers on this team,” said Christian Rooney, one of the stalwarts of the Prep (12-1) defense. “He’s a gritty, hustle guy; he’ll get that ground ball, he’ll finish his hits with contact. He’s been grinding his butt off all year and it’s paying off. I’m really happy for him and what he was able to do for us today.”
Graber had two of his team’s first five goals as the Eagles raced out to a 5-0 lead less than 16 minutes into the contest and were never seriously threatened. Classmate and fellow attackman Jimmy Ayers, the Prep’s leading scorer with an even 50 points, also had a stellar offensive game with three goals and three assists.
Seniors Charlie Wilmot (“he’s really shooting the lights out right now,” said Pynchon) and Tommy Sarni added two goals each — with Sarni scoring an absolutely ridiculous behind-the-back tally in front of the BC High cage — while sophomore middie Jake Vana had another excellent all-around showing with two goals and two assists.
While the offense was off and running for the hosts — Ayers scored three seconds into the game after Chris Esposito (13-for-20 on draws) won the opening faceoffs, bolted downfield and fed him for a 15-foot rocket — the Prep’s defense was equally as dominant.
Against a BC High squad that features such marksmen as Will Emsing, Pat Maroney and Tim Rogers, the Prep’s long pole defenders — Rooney, Connor Kelly, Jackson Delaney, Nolan Philpott and long stick middie Luca Winter — were aggressive to the ball, doubling whenever possible and clogging passing lanes with regularity. Because the visitors fell behind early, they were forced to try and speed up their offense, which the Prep feasted on in terms of turnovers and ground balls.
“I think we’re finally starting to click,” said Rooney, whose team has won its last seven games in a row. “Everyone is understanding their role down there. The communication’s been great; when that’s up and we all know what we’re doing, it’s pretty hard to get around us.”
Teddy Cullinane made all the necessary stops he had to; the senior keeper stopped 13 of the 19 shots he faced.
“We challenged the defense in a number of ways (at Tuesday’s practice),” said Pynchon, who proclaimed this to be his team’s “best win of the season”. “Connor, Rooney, Jackson, all those guys really showed up today. Coach (Tom) Eighmey did a great job getting them ready, and those guys responded.
“It was little things, too. Like (defensive middie) Nick Bernarducci, where they had a possession and he was exactly where he had to be: 8 yards in, taking away the middle of the field. They could have had an (offensive) opportunity there, but Nick’s right where he needs to be, doing what he needs to do. That’ll never show up on a stat or anything like that, but that’s the team defense that Tom is really good at coaching.”
Lucas Verrier had two assists and Esposito one for St. John’s, which clinched at least a share of the Catholic Conference title at 8-0 in league play. A victory over Catholic Memorial or Malden Catholic next week week will give the Eagles the crown outright.
Pynchon praised BC High head coach Marcus Craigwell and his program, saying their rivalry helps bring out the best in his team.
“It’s awesome (playing them),” he said. “When I was at Beverly, we had an amazing rivalry with Marblehead that made us better. Marcus is a great coach, those kids are great lax players, and playing them in key games where our guys are so amped up, so juiced up and ready to go, it makes us better.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN