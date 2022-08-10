The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross returns to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach in Beverly on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event is expected to draw hundreds of racers, including members of the US national team.
“While we have over two decades of experience in putting on over 30 bike racing events, last year’s Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross was sort of a test event,” promoter Paul Boudreau of Beverly said in a release. “Now that we know a quality event can be held at the venue, we’ll make some changes to improve the experience.”
Among those changes will be tweaks to the seaside course “to improve the flow,” said Boudreau. “While amazing, last year’s course really packed a lot of features into the first half of the course. This year’s course will spread features like sand and hills so these features are better distributed.
“I’ve always wanted to bring a cyclocross event to Beverly and had looked at a couple of potential sites. When looking at Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach, I knew we had an amazing venue,” he said. “I asked two friends — one a cyclocross national champion, the other a designer who has worked on several national championship courses — to look at the venue with a critical eye. Both agreed that the venue is spectacular.”
The Gran Prix Beverly and its predecessor — the Gran Prix of Gloucester — have always attracted a strong field of racers, including numerous national champions. This year, the event will offer another bonus for spectators: USA Cycling’s Cyclocross National Team members competing.
Beverly native Jesse Anthony, a 7-time national cyclocross champion and currently the mountain bike and cyclocross director for USA Cycling, said Beverly and the North Shore always will have a special place in his cycling soul.
“Every time I get the chance to ride back at home, I’m reminded how fortunate I was to grow up in a place with so many fun, quiet and beautiful places to ride,” said Anthony. “Additionally, there is such a strong cycling culture in that area, and the local clubs and riders were incredibly supportive to me in my development years.
“We’re bringing the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Team athletes to the Beverly Grand Prix in order to immerse them in the passionate, energetic environment of New England cyclocross,” he added. “This event takes place during our National Team training camp just a few hours away in western Mass, and the opportunity for these athletes to engage with the New England cyclocross community will be a great learning experience for them to understand more about the heritage of the sport that they compete in.”
Cyclocross is a race-specific cycling discipline that blends road racing, mountain biking, and cross-country running on a twisting, convoluted course.
Since the course is laid out in a confined area, cyclocross is considered the most spectator-friendly of all bike racing disciplines, with crowds typically lining the route, often coming within inches of the racers as they charge by.
Racers, often pushing their bodies to their limits, count on the extra encouragement that the crowd can provide.
“There’s nothing like hearing friends and family ringing cowbells and cheering you on to dig deep,” said Chris McKernan of Beverly.
Interested in racing yourself? This year, the Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross is adding several new race categories, including a junior, single-speed, and citizen events.
“The citizen’s category race is for anyone who has never raced before,” said Boudreau. “It will be a shorter race to give people a taste of what cyclocross is all about. We’re looking for all types of people to try this race. If you only ride indoors on a Peloton, or only ride around town, the citizen’s race is for you.”
The Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross boasts seven categories, including Amateur Men (noon), Citizen’s Men and Women (1 p.m.), Junior and Singlespeed (1:30 p.m.), Masters Men (2:30 p.m.), Women (4 p.m.), Elite Men (5 p.m.). A special Kids Parade/Race will be held at 3:30 p.m.
For information, including photographs, contact race director Paul
Boudreau at paul@granprixbeverly.com. The event’s web site is www.gpb-cx.com.