Mary Summers stands by the dining room wall inside her modest Malden home, with her husband Joe — whom everyone in the St. John’s Prep hockey community knows as ‘Papa Joe’ — doing the same a few feet away.
In between the two hang a pair of framed photos. The top one is of Mary’s only child, Kim, who was taken by lung cancer four years ago this month at the far-too-young age of 46.
Below that is a pair of smiling twin brothers on the ice in their St. John’s Prep hockey jerseys. They are Kim’s sons, Joseph and Jeffrey.
Mary and Papa Joe had always been central figures in the boys’ lives: living 10 minutes away, taking care of them during the summer when Kim worked, driving them to and picking them up from school when needed. So it was an easy decision for them to sell their place and move in with their grandsons so they’d retain some sense of normalcy, remain in their own bedrooms, and not have their lives uprooted any more than they had been.
“It definitely was hard, as it would be for anyone,” said Jeff Melanson, who along with his brother and fellow Eagles will face BC High the Division 1 state semifinals Tuesday (7:45 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. “But we were always so close with my grandparents that we knew they’d be there.
“For both of them to have their lives change so much and step into my brother and my life, I’m very, very thankful,” Jeff added. “I can speak for my brother as well that we wouldn’t be the kids we are today without Nana and Papa.”
Mary Summers, who delighted in saying that the boys refer to her as ‘Judge Judy’ but that she never, ever has to raise her voice to them, said that she and her husband never thought twice about moving in with her grandsons and continuing to raise, love and support them.
“We’re doing good,” she said. “My main concern is that these two are happy.”
‘So, so good to us’
Jeff, older by one minute, is a defenseman, while Joe (known to his teammates as ‘Joba’) is a right wing for the Eagles, who at 20-3 have been the state’s No. 1 team for almost two full months now. A victory over BC High would put them in Sunday’s state championship game at TD Garden — a mere 7 1/2 miles from their home.
“They’re both terrific kids who have battled through a lot of adversity in their lives,” said veteran St. John’s Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. “They’re quiet by nature but really popular in the locker room, and you know that both Joe and Jeff are going to give you all they have every time they hit the ice. As a coaching staff, we definitely appreciate their efforts.”
The Melanson boys began playing Medford Youth Hockey as preschoolers and fell in love with the sport, the only one they play. They have fond memories of Papa Joe attending almost all of their games along with their mother.
“Mom was always there supporting us,” said Jeff.
They attended Chevrus Catholic School in Malden as youngsters, and their mother worked in Westwood. Mary would take them for the summer, and looking for something to get the twins involved in, a parent at Chevrus mentioned Camp Christopher at St. John’s. She and Joe went up to the Prep campus, liked what they saw and got the boys signed up.
They went for four straight summers; then, when it was time for sixth grade, going to the Prep’s new middle school made perfect sense; they’re now part of the Prep’s first class of sixth graders going on to graduate this spring.
When Kim Melanson passed away nine months after being diagnosed with lung cancer, her twins were in the eighth grade. Mary Summers said she’ll never, ever forget the support her family received from both the school and its community at that time.
“They were so, so good to us. You have no idea how good they were,” she said. “St. John’s couldn’t do enough for us, and the other parents were so generous, too.
“These boys, they didn’t deserve what they were spooned out,” Mary added. “They say there’s a reason, but I can’t figure it out.”
A tree was planted on the Prep campus four years ago in Kim Melanson’s memory, adorned with a plaque. Joe and Jeff pass it every day now on their way to lunch at school.
Simplifying the game
At 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, Joe Melanson, said Hanson, possesses good offensive instincts, good hands and is smart around the net. On most teams he’d be skate on one of the top forward lines but understands that with the depth on the Prep roster, he’s a valuable member of the fourth line with sophomore Johnny Tighe on the left and junior Paul Santosuosso in the middle.
In the Eagles’ second round playoff wipeout of Winchester (7-0), Joe Melanson parked himself at the near post and jammed in a rebound of defenseman Nick Brandano’s blast from the right point.
“When he scored that goal, I heard all the kids in the balcony yell out, ‘Thattaboy, Joba!’,” Papa Joe said with a laugh.
“Joe’s stepped up his game and has been an important part of what we’re doing here. He makes the most of his opportunities,” said Hanson. “Down the stretch when the games have gotten tougher, he hasn’t shied away from that physical play.”
Jeff said it’s his brother’s ability to adapt to any situation thrown at him that makes him both the player and person that he is.
“Joe has a path and sticks to it. Hockey, life, schoolwork ... when it comes to anything, if he wants to do it he’ll get it done,” said Jeff.
Long-time Prep assistant Jeff Tache, who coaches the team’s defensemen, said that Jeff Melanson quickly realized what he needed to do to improve his game after having difficulty early in the season.
“Two things make Jeff the defenseman he is: he has to be aggressive and he has to simplify his game,” said Tache. “He was trying to do way too much with the puck at the start of the year; that’s not his forte. Once he simplified things, his game took off. That, and always being aggressive in the D-zone, flying all over it to get pucks. When he does that from the get-go, Jeff is at his most effective.”
Tache usually pairs the 6-foot, 165-pound rearguard up with Zack Raposa; when the Eagles find themselves on the penalty kill, Melanson ands Michael Shyjan team up.
“Coach Tache really knows everyone’s strengths and weaknesses and pairs us with a guy who works well with each of us. Zack and I work really well together,” Jeff said.
“I always liken Jeff to a good penalty killer because when he gets out there, he has a complete different mentality of trying to win battles and getting the puck out of our zone,” said Tache. “Now he realizes that can translate into every other part of his game when it’s 5-on-5. He’s adopted that as part of his game and kept things simple.”
Support system
Jovial and with a hearty laugh, Papa Joe is a familiar figure at Prep hockey games. Wearing a jacket with those words on it, he’s at every home contest and most of the ones on the road. He’s long had a routine where he’ll sit in the balcony at one end of the rink for the first period, move to the opposite end for the second, then return to his original spot for the third.
The Prep moms have made sure he doesn’t have any problems finding a good spot for viewing, either. They made up a ‘Reserved, Papa’s seat’ placard with the Eagles’ logo on it, placed where he’ll be sitting for each period.
“They’ll say to me, ‘Over here, Papa, this is a good spot’,” he chuckled. “I just like watching the boys play and how good they are.”
His grandsons are two of the most popular players in the locker room, not only with their fellow seniors but many of the squad’s young standouts as well, such as sophomore center Christian Rosa and junior winger Will Van Sicklin.
“This year has been unreal,” said Joe, who like his brother is a right-handed shot. “Everyone has been so supportive all season. We know we have the guys in our locker room to do what we all want to do.”
College is in their future plans (“they’re definitely going” said Papa), as the twins sport similar 3.3 GPAs and have applied to many of the same schools, including UMass and the University of Alabama, which they visited a few months ago.
Mary said it’d be unfair to ask them to go to the same college — “like asking them to marry sisters” — but that may well be in the cards.
They’ll also be heading to California next month with many of their teammates (Pierce and Cole Blaeser, Theo Vetere, Van Sicklin, Raposa, et. al.) for the U18 National Championships with their North Suburban Wings squad.
But those thoughts, at least for one more week, can wait.
“We’re focused on hockey right now,” said Joe. “We’ll think about that other stuff later.”
