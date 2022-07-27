DANVERS — Devoting your life to self-discipline, dedication, and the better overall health of your body and mind is rewarding in several ways.
Grand Master Soon Woo Hong of Danvers Sun Taekwondo Academy has traveled from Korea to pursue his mission of building a community through the amazing Korean martial art of Tae Kwon Do. His dedication has been recognized by many across the nation.
The 49-year-old was recently awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden.
Grand Master Hong received his first degree black belt when he was only eight years old in Korea. Ever since then, he has been engaged and praised with accolades for his countless achievements in the sport. Earning the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Biden, Grand Master Hong’s commitment to martial arts has influenced his life and the lives of others in multiple ways.
“The reason I started Tae Kwon Do is that I was a shy boy, so my parents placed me in Tae Kwon Do to train. I began with the Grand Master there and he completely changed my mind and personal attitude, and my confidence built up,” Grand Master Hong, currently a seventh degree black belt, said.
From competing in championships to training Tae Kwon Do for the U.S. Infantry in Korea and getting his instructor’s license in 1994, Grand Master Hong has spent countless hours focusing on his mission to spread good and growth to the community by coming together in the form of martial arts.
Moving from Korea over 20 years ago, he came to America to begin his dream of continuing Tae Kwon Do and introducing the art to the local community.
“Right now my biggest motivation is to bring the community together,” said Grand Master Hong, who now lives in North Andover. “It’s an education with a martial art foundation. Teaching kids to help the people and stretch out to the community makes it a better environment. It’s so important for everyone to understand each other and grow the self-discipline Tae Kwon Do offers.
Opening his first academy in Lawrence, Hong began to teach his wisdom of the martial arts in the early 2000s. Since then he has moved to his current location in Danvers and has made exponential progress in his academy. Inspiring many, he now works closely with Ivy Clevenger of Swampscott and her husband, Master Ray, both of which have been guided through Tae Kwon Do by Grand Master Hong.
“It was challenging, very tough,” Hong admitted. “I didn’t know the community and the different personalities. So getting used to the community and figuring out how to best connect with them (was key). I had to figure out how to demonstrate that I’m here and ready to teach Tae Kwon Do.”
A fourth-degree black belt, Master Ray began classes with his daughter in Tae Kwon Do and has stuck with it ever since. His wife Ivy is a second degree black belt and has continuously been grateful for the opportunities for growth and self-discipline that Tae Kwon Do has offered them.
“He’s phenomenal. Everyone loves him, especially the kids. He’s a lot of fun” Clevenger said of Grand Master Hong. “Even the parents, they see changes in their children it reflects in their behavior outside, in social settings and school.”
Grand Master Hong has provided the same opportunities across the North Shore community. Teaching students ranging from young ages to even 80 years old, he continues to inspire many to do better.
“I got a knee replacement and I do the best I can, but the Grand Master has helped me along the way,” said Master Ray. “We have an 80-year-old who comes in every day and she puts in the effort. It’s amazing.”
“For me, working in Tae Kwon Do has given me the confidence to be back in the workforce. It’s been great, and I volunteer for the academy,” Clevenger added.
Throughout the past 20 years of helping his community, Grand Master Hong has earned numerous community service hours, which made him a great candidate for the nomination of the Lifetime Achievement award from the President. He will continue to pursue to test for his eighth-degree black belt in September this year in Korea.
Classes are open to all ages at Sun Tae Kwon Do Academy, which is located in Danvers. Those interested can sign up for classes online at danverstaekwondo.com.