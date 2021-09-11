BEVERLY -- Andre Sullivan is a young man of few words. Yet on Saturday afternoon under spectacularly sunny skies at Hurd Stadium, the Beverly High senior was also a man of many touchdowns.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound halfback scored a career high four touchdowns on two scoring runs, a 7-yard reception in the left flat that went for another six points, and a scintillating 94-yard kickoff return to open the second half as he and the Panthers gave new head coach Jeff Hutton a resounding victory on opening day, 33-0 over Haverhill.
"I had a few nerves at first, but I got over it quickly once I stepped on the field," said Sullivan under a shy smile. "I just wanted to get out there and run."
And run he did, following his blockers -- tackles Aidan Quelly, Alson Pashaj and Jackson Champlain, captains Rob Lyons and Grant Eastin at guard, and center Paul Belmonte -- wherever the holes were that the Wing-T opened up. He followed a great pancake block from Eastin on his first rushing score, and watched as Lyons took out Haverhill's safety on a sweep to the right on his second rushing tally.
"We've got a smart group here, so we picked it up pretty quick," Lyons said of the BHS linemen learning the intricacies of their new offense during the offseason. "We worked hard on it all summer, so this doesn't surprise us today."
"We always preach to our running backs, 'Don't make your linemen irrelevant. Go where they go and make your cut off of them'," added Hutton, a BHS assistant from 2000-14 before returning as head coach this season following a six-year stint as the boss at Manchester Essex Regional. "We'll say, 'You guys want the linemen to get their photos in the paper when they're making the big block on your touchdown.'"
Playing a younger and more inexperienced foe, the Panthers took advantage with their newly installed Wing-T offense, using jet and buck sweeps as well as inside traps to chew up large chunks of yardage on the ground. Sullivan had 93 yards on just five carries and caught two passes for 19 yards, while in the secondary he helped shut down a potential hitch and go on Haverhill's part with a heads up play.
Having returned a punt to the house against Gloucester during the Fall 2 season this spring, Sullivan reflected on his first-ever kickoff return for a touchdown.
"The ball was in the air and I thought it was coming down, but I didn't catch it," he said. "I picked it up and their No 11 (Nolen Skafas) was sprinting right at me. I made one move and was gone."
"Andre's a kid who worked his butt of this summer, never missed a lift, plus he's fast and he's tough," said Hutton. "Once Andre gets outside, unless they have an angle not many guys are going to catch him."
Fellow senior halfback Jordan Irvine, a captain, rambled for 75 yards on 10 lugs of the leather.
Junior Gabe Copeland, a 6-foot-4 formidable force at tailback, had himself quite a day as well. On the first play of the second quarter, he blocked a punt off the foot of Haverhill's Adrian Sarrette, which teammate Robert Felix recovered on the Hillies' 9-yard line. "That turned the tide in our favor," said Hutton.
Two plays later, Copeland rambled into the end zone from a yard out, and Drew Fowler's extra point kick made it 7-0. The nose guard also had two of Beverly's four sacks defensively and moved the chains after a 16-yard reception as well.
Devon Smalls picked off a pass from Haverhill freshman quarterback James Farrell in the second quarter, leading to Sullivan's 18-yard scoring jaunt. Junior defensive tackle Jackson Champlain and Lyons both had sacks of their own as Beverly limited the visitors to just 13 yards of offense in the first half, including minus-2 yards on the ground.
Panther senior tight end Zack Sparkman had a terrific over-the-shoulder catch along the left sideline late in the first half, good for a 38-yard grab. He stepped up from his outside linebacker spot to make a number of resounding stops, as did Matt Sopp and Irvine.
Tackles Quelly and Eastin, along with Copeland at the nose, were also instrumental in helping shut Haverhill down while putting pressure on their four first-time sophomore starters in the trenches. Hutton also cited strong work from the likes of middle linebackers Jerry DeJesus, Walker Center and, coming off the bench, Marcelo Pinto.
Senior quarterback Pierce Heim, in his first-ever start, was efficient in completing 5-of-8 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.
"We know what we're capable of," said Lyons, whose squad will hit the road for the first time this season when they play at North Andover Friday (7 p.m.). "We figured if we came out, executed and brought energy, we were capable of this happening."
Beverly 33, Haverhill 0
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
Haverhill (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Beverly (1-0) 0 20 13 0 — 33
B-Gabe Copeland 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
B-Andre Sullivan 44 run (Fowler kick)
B-Sullivan 18 run (kick blocked)
B-Sullivan 94 kickoff return (Fowler kick)
B-Sullivan 7 pass from Pierce Heim (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Haverhill -- Tristan Naylor 6-18, Jose Florentino 1-(-1), Victor Martinez 2-(-1); Davon Willette 1-(-2), Alexander Gomes 1-(-2), James Farrell 8-(-24); Beverly: Andre Sullivan 5-93, Jordan Irvine 10-75, Gabe Copeland 8-31, Andrew Schweizer 3-13, Devon Smalls 1-5, Pierce Heim 2-(-1).
PASSING: Haverhill -- Farrell 6-13-58-0-1, Gomes 0-1-0-0-0; Beverly: Heim 5-8-81-1-0.
RECEIVING: Haverhill -- Naylor 2-24, Jack Ivancic 3-17, Adrian Sarrette 1-14, Joseph Spero 1-3; Beverly: Zach Sparkman 1-38, Sullivan 2-19, Copeland 1-16, Irvine 1-8.