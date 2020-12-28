When it came to high school wrestling in the 2010’s, St. John’s Prep scored a a quick pin over virtually any and all comers.
The Eagles were dominant throughout the decade, capturing 11 state titles, another eight All-State crowns, and two New England wrestling championships. It’s no wonder, then, that the Danvers parochial school produced seven of the 10 Salem News Wrestlers of the Year.
But St. John’s Prep was not alone in its excellence on the mat. Masconomet also had a wealth of success with state champions of its own and two of its standouts being named Salem News Wrestler of the Year. So did Danvers, which had its own set of state champions and a Wrestler of the Year as well. Beverly, Salem, Marblehead-Swampscott and Essex Tech are also represented on our 22-man All Decade list below.
Liam McAveney, Masconomet: Captain as a senior in 2019-20 went 47-4 while winning All-State championship at 138 pounds and finishing as runnerup at Division 2 North tournament. Was sixth at All-States despite suffering a dislocated elbow during competition. Also competed at 145 lbs. Went 174-44 during his four-year career. Placed all four years at states. Will wrestle at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Zach Alexander, St. John’s Prep: The 132-pounder was a three-time Academic All-American, two-time Salem News all-star and four-time Catholic Conference all-star graduated in 2018. Went 181-35 in his career with 117 pins, a 128-13 dual meet mark and 1,060 team points. Two-time Marshfield Tournament champ and also won Woburn Tournament in his weight class once. New York University wrestler was two-time runnerup at states, fourth at All-States and won Division 1 North crown once.
Ian Butterbrodt, St. John’s Prep 220 lbs: Three-time Salem News Wrestler of the Year from 2013-15. Went 223-6 in his high school career, with 132 pins and a spectacular 154-1 dual meet record. The 220-pounder earned 1,373.5 career points for his team. Three-time National High School Coaches Association All-American. Three times won the Division 1 North, Division 1 state and All-State titles. Named Outstanding Wrestler at All-States twice. Two-time New England champion. Wrestling USA Magazine All-American. Salem News Student-Athlete nominee. Wrestled for four years at Brown University.
Russ Canova, Danvers: Had a spectacular senior season, going 54-4 while winning the Division 2 North, Division 2 state and Division 2 All-State championships at 182 pounds. Also won Division 2 North, state and All-State titles as a junior. Three-time team captain. Amassed 40 wins as a sophomore at 170 pounds. Three-time Salem News all-star was also three-time Northeastern Conference all-star. Also a member of Salem News’ All Decade football team.
Jay Carnevale, St. John’s Prep: Heavyweight was a Division 1 North, Division 1 state and All-State champion while taking third place in New England. Finished with a career record of 158-17, including 111-7 in dual meets and scoring 901 points for the Eagles. Wound up with 95 pins. Academic All-American. Salem News Student-Athlete nominee for St. John’s Prep as a senior. Three-time Catholic Conference all-star was school’s 2016 Athlete of the School. Four-year starter for Brown University football team.
Hunter Costa, St. John’s Prep: Salem News Wrestler of the Year in 2016 at 138 pounds. Three-time Academic All-American was an All-State champion once and a runner-up one other time. Won Division 1 state title and finished second twice. Three-time Division 1 North champion. Had 206-29 overall record (147-13 in dual meets), with 106 points and 1,151 team points. Won Most Falls Award at North Championships. Marshfield and Woburn Tournament titles. Four-year starter at Davidson (N.C.) College.
Jared Costa, St. John’s Prep: Two-time Salem News all-star went 183-29 in his career, including a 142-13 dual meet mark. Worked his way up from 126 pounds to 145 lbs and was a four-time Catholic Conference champion. Scored 1,001.5 team points. Finished with 101 pins. Outstanding Wrestler at Woburn Tournament, which he won three times. Two-time Division 1 North champ was also a state champion. Three-time Academic All-American started for two years of college at both Anderson University and Castleton University.
T.J. Crabtree, St. John’s Prep: Salem News Wrestler of the Year in 2010 and 2011. Went 192-37 in his career with 95 pins and a 127-12 dual meet mark. Four-time Catholic Conference all-star at 135 and 140 lbs. Four-time Salem News all-star. Was Woburn Champion three times. Won Division 1 North title twice and was runnerup twice. Also a Division 1 state champ once and finished second twice. Won an All-State crown while also placing third and fifth in other seasons. New England runner-up. Three-time Academic All-American. Wrestled at Trinity.
Calvin Dalton, Salem: Hamilton native competed for Witches as part of their co-operative agreement and starred for four seasons, serving as a captain his last three. Wrestled at 106, 113 and 120 pounds. Went 54-4 as a junior in 2019, winning Division 2 North sectional and state titles in his weight class. Graduated with two state titles and two Division 2 North crowns while being a two-time All-State finalist and a New England finalist. Had 41 wins as a sophomore and went 5-1 at All-States. Finished with more than 140 career wins and was three-time team MVP.
Ian Darling, Masconomet: Made a big impact in just two seasons this decade by twice finishing as the Division 2 state runnerup. Has 104 victories in two high school seasons against just 13 losses. Has wrestled at 106 and 120 pounds. Division 2 North champ as a freshman. Has taken third and fifth, respectively, at All-States and was fifth at New Englands. Two-time National High School Coaches Association All-American.
Jack Darling, Masconomet: Dominant performer finished spectacular career with 212 wins and just 14 losses. Four-time Salem News all-star at 106, 113, 120 and 132 pounds. Salem News Wrestler of the Year as a junior in 2018. Won Division 2 North Sectional and state titles all four years and was a two-time All-State champion. Two-time All-American, finishing 3rd and 6th, respectively. Cape Ann League MVP as a junior. Two-time team MVP. Placed at All-States four times. Was a three-time NHSCA All-American and four-time NHSCA Academic All-American. Placed four times at New Englands. Now wrestling at Virginia Tech, ranked No. 7 in the country.
Christian Echevarria, Beverly: Won Division 2 state championship at 138 pounds as a senior and became Beverly’s first state titlist in the sport. Named Outstanding Wrestler at Division 2 state meet that season. Two-time team captain was a sectional runnerup twice. Multiple-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star. NEC/CAL Meet champion twice. First Panther grappler to compete at New Englands. Won more than 75 matches his final two seasons.
Ryan Garlitz, St. John’s Prep: Wrapped up stellar career in 2019 with 226-13 overall record, a state record for wins. Had victories in all but one of his 140 dual meets. Salem News Wrestler of the Year as a sophomore in 2017 at 113 pounds. Finished with 153 career pins and 1,369 team points. Three-time All-American was also a National High School Coaches Association All-American once and Wrestling USA Magazine All-American once. Four-time Academic All-American. Four-time Salem News and Catholic Conference all-star finished career at 138 pounds. Three-time Division 1 state champ, two-time North champ, one All-State crown and was top three in New England three times, placing second once. Starter at University of Maryland.
Colby Holland, Danvers: Finished with then-program record 160 wins in his career while wrestling at 113, 132, 145 and 160 lbs.. Went 36-5 as a senior, earning Northeastern Conference Wrestler of the Year accolades. Three-time state champion. Division 2 North sectional titlist. Took second place at New England championships as a senior. Won Division 2 sectional and state titles as a freshman while picking up 35 wins. State champion at 132 lbs. as a sophomore. Four time CAL/NEC all-star.
Quin Holland, Danvers: Two-time Division 2 state champion at 170 lbs. Won Northeastern Conference MVP honors back-to-back seasons. School’s all-time leader in mat victories before his brother Colby broke it. Team MVP. Beat state’s all-time winningest wrestler handily, 7-0, to capture his second state title as a senior and was named tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Three-time sectional champion. Two-time All-State finalist. Had 40 or more wins each of his last three seasons. Four-time Salem News all-star and league all-star.
Stephen Hopkins, Marblehead-Swampscott: Four-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star. Has co-operative program record of 132 career wins, including a sterling 41-7 mark as a senior captain. Three-time team MVP wrestled from 120 to 138 pounds during his career. Sectional finalist who placed there all four years. Third at Division 3 states as a 12th grader. Swampscott native now at Johnson & Wales.
Jackson Leete, Essex Tech: Winningest wrestler in school history who competed at both 138 and 145 pounds. Three-time state vocational wrestling champion. Division 3 state finalist. Three-time Salem News and Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star. Team captain. Won 40 matches as a junior and more than 100 in his career. Multiple-time Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star. Took part in All-States three times.
Max Leete, Danvers: Salem News Wrestler of the Year as a sophomore and a junior (the latter in 2020). Three-time All-State champion. Also won Division 2 state crown three times and Division 2 North sectional title four times. Varsity wrestler since the eighth grade. Won 55 matches as a freshman and 53 as a sophomore. Three-time team captain and NEC Wrestler of the Year. In new decade this past winter, went a perfect 57-0 and won New England championship. Takes more than 200 career wins into his upcoming senior season on the mat, a school record.
Malcolm Mitchell, St. John’s Prep: Three-time Catholic Conference champion graduated in 2017 with a career record of 184-36 (139-18 in dual meets). Finished with 66 points and 994.5 team points for Eagles. The 126-pounder was an Academic All-American. Twice won Woburn Tournament. Captured Division 1 North and Division 1 state titles once apiece while also finishing second in both another time. Third at All-State Tournament. Two-time Salem News all-star.
Joey Perkins, Masconomet: National High School Coaches Association All-American went 183-27 in his career from 2016-19. The 195-pounder went 50-9 as a senior and won the Cape Ann League crown in his weight class. Placed at Division 2 states all four years (including 3rd place as a 170-pound freshman). Took third at All-States as a senior after dropping first match. Finished top eight at New Englands. Outstanding student now at Northeastern.
Nick Shairs, Beverly: Graduated with 110 wins. Finished with 40 victories as a senior at 195 pounds. Team captain. Four-time league all-star lettered at five different weight classes. Three-time CAL/NEC champion. Won back-to-back Division 2 North sectional titles. State finalist as a senior. First Panther wrestler to ever win a match at New Englands. Two-time Salem News all-star.
Ryan Therrien, Masconomet: Salem News Wrestler of the Year in 2012. Masconomet’s first All-State champion as a junior. Set state record (at the time) with 249 takedowns as a 160-pound senior. Three-time NEC/CAL champion. Won Division 2 state and All-State titles in 11th grade. Two-time team MVP. Had 217 takedowns as a junior. Two-time team captain was third at All-States as a senior. Described as a “takedown machine” by head coach Todd Darling. Wrestled at the University of Buffalo.
