St. John’s Prep wrestling coach Manny Costa would be the first to acknowledge it’s much better to have two Schaeublin brothers on his team than just one.
The Schaeublins — senior Adam, who wrestles at 132 pounds, and junior Alex, a 113-pounder — captain the Eagles along with Tyler Knox and Rawson Iwanicki. All four team leaders are a huge reason the Eagles are 15-0 on the season, and they each played a huge role in the Prep’s Lowell Holiday Classic win, their first such triumph in the 20 years they’ve attended the prestigious post-Christmas tournament.
Residents of Salem, the Schaeublins have been wrestling since they were very young. They competed in the Masco Youth program and later gave up other sports to concentrate on wrestling year-round. Next year Adam has committed to Trinity College to continue his career.
“They’re alike in many ways, but also have very different personalities,” said Costa. “Adam has started all four years and Alex is a two-year starter. Alex is very quiet while his brother is really social and vocal. He talks to the guys all the time and keeps their spirits up after losses.
“They’re both so good in all three positions, able to get out of bottom trouble and very good on top. Their ability to get technical falls for bonus points does make a difference for the team, too.”
It was their older brother Joey Dinh, a wrestler for Salem High (a 2011 graduate), who got his young siblings interested in the sport. Adam started 12 years ago and began his high school career at 113 pounds before dropping down to 106 as a sophomore. He gained weight to wrestle at 138 last year but feels most comfortable at 132.
“I was very little when Joey wrestled, but I knew then I wanted to do it,” said Adam. “I’ve known my whole life I’d wrestle for Manny one day. He’s a great coach and has built a great program here. That was my dream, but I also knew I would have to work hard in order to help the team win — and was willing to make that commitment.”
Alex, who wrestled at 106 pounds last winter before moving up a class this season, took a 6-0 lead over Dominick Spadaro of Fairfield Warde at the Lowell Tournament before pinning him in the third period to place third in the weight class.
“I used to play football, baseball, and basketball when I was younger, but realized wrestling was my best sport,” said Alex. “Joey and my dad encouraged me and Adam to stay with it.”
The brothers love to challenge themselves by traveling to national tournaments and taking on the best in their respective weight classes.
“We do a lot of national tourneys year-round, and going against that high level of talent allows us to see how we stack up,” said Adam. “It’s a lot different from what we see in Massachusetts, but it’s fun to go up against others from all over the country. You can learn a lot from the best.”
Knox, a 126-pounder who has committed to Stanford, and Iwanicki (152 lbs.) both finished in first place at the Lowell Tournament. Along with Adam Schaeublin finishing second and Alex taking third, it allowed Eagles to claim their first-ever championship at the event, outlasting Timberlane, N.H. 205-203 for the top spot.
As the defending state champions, St. John’s Prep has a storied program under Costa, whose teams have won more than 700 matches under his watchful eye. Team members know they must be dedicated and put in the time needed for success.
The Schaeublins, like their teammates, know that hard work pays off.
A few days ago the Eagles traveled to Connecticut and came away with three more victories against Simsbury, Xavier, and Ellis Tech to improve to 15-0 this winter. Both brothers won all three of their matches, improving Adam to 19-2 on the year while Alex is 21-1.
Last April Alex was second in the 98-pound class at the New England Wrestling Championship while Adam took fifth at 120 pounds. They won their matches at the state championship in June to help the Eagles take the title.
“They’re great kids and love the sport,” said Costa. “Competing out of state helps them stay calm and not freeze up once they get to the state tournament. “They hate to lose and are very focused, never panicking on the mat no matter what the situation may be. Other guys on the team watch how they prepare and bring that calmness, which in turn helps them.
“Adam and Alex not only have good technique, but work hard and are mentally tough,” Costa added. “They’re fun to coach.”
