LYNN — Masconomet's first year girls basketball coach Shannon Kirwan sits in front of a staff member who assembles statistics that print into pie charts and bar graphs after each game. She believes in preparation -- film and statistics.
In a road route, 55-34, over slightly favored Lynn English in the Division 1 North tournament, the Lady Chieftains simply won the race to loose balls and dominated the possession game. As former Knicks coach David Fizdale once said, “How’s that for data?”
Senior Mak Graves paced that effort, pressuring Lynn English ball-handlers and forcing five steals. The Lady Bulldogs (14-7) traveled four times, but 13 live ball turnovers and 12 second chance points by Masconomet (now 14-7 and facing Chelmsford next on Saturday) undermined them more.
Lynn English lost early, trailing 29-7 at halftime, lacking the dramatic finish other area teams faced.
“First three minutes,” Lady Bulldogs coach Mackenzie Charles said. “We didn't match the intensity, they wanted it a little bit more than us. That's frustrating for us.”
Masconomet tasted playoff victory for the first time in three years by holding Lynn English without a field goal until early in the second quarter. Graves scored at the free throw line and on a put-back to push her team ahead 6-0, while the officials rolled their hands three times signaling travel calls, frustrating both sidelines. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 22 times to the Chieftains’ 15.
Steals drove Masco’s transition attack. Paige Richardson, who stole two passes and grabbed six offensive rebounds, stripped Kylia Reynoso and tumbled to the floor to score through Mashayla Johnson’s raised arms on the other end. Krystal Zepaj subbed in and drilled a corner three for a 15-2 lead that ended the game early.
“(Richardson) guards the best player on the other team, she runs the floor, she does all the dirty work getting steals and hands on deflections and offensive rebounds,” Kirwan said. “Everybody tonight did their job and that's going to carry us forward.”
English scored twice to start the second to get within 17-7, then Graves responded with two free throws, a cutting floater in the lane and euro-step finish. She scored seven points on a 10-0 run to close the half and sealed the final three defensive possessions with rebounds, finishing with eight.
Masco extended that run to 18-2 after halftime with a put-back and floater along the baseline from Richardson. Graves and she combined for 33 of the Lady Chieftains’ 55 points.
“I've been watching (Graves) for the last 3-4 years,” Charles said. “She's such a good leader, she's a floor general, she never gets rattled. That's a good team and they're led by a really good player and they got a good coach. I'm happy they're going to be in our league, so we get to play them every year.”
Later in the third, Lynn English’s defensive pressure knocked Zepaj off the ball. Graves immediately swept in, scooped the ball, dribbled into the lane and set herself for a successful jump shot. On corner threes, the Lady Chieftains positioned themselves just as well, ready for long shots they grabbed for a 41-30 rebounding advantage.
That stemmed from Kirwan’s emphasis on communication and fundamentals. She knows her team will dig in defensively if nothing else. Now, they advance to No. 2 Chelmsford (18-2) on Saturday night.
“I think coming out and getting ourselves acclimated early was beneficial,” Kirwan said. “We kept that high intensity level throughout and didn't have a dip. Sometimes we can have a dip, but we didn't tonight.”
