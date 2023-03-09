When Hobey Greaves was a preschooler, he went to Iron Rail Gymnastic Academy in Wenham when older sister Georgia was there practicing her skills. Now as Hamilton-Wenham high schoolers, the two siblings helped the Generals to a stellar season this winter and qualified as a team for the North Sectional championship. Both also went to the Individual States.
Georgia, a junior captain, does the all-around and was 13th at the North Sectional tournament with a score of 33.70. Her brother Hobey, a freshman, set a new school record on vault with a 9.75 score.
“This was the best season we’ve had as a team since I’ve been there,” said Georgia Greaves. “I was really excited to see all the new people who came out for the team.”
The siblings say they love the sport and hone their skills at Iron Rail Gymnastic Academy in Wenham year-round as well as being key members of their high school gymnastics team.
“When I was little I got bored watching so I did flips and handstands,” said Hobey, who is the only boy on the high school team but competes in men’s tournaments with Iron Rail. “They asked me to join the club, and I’ve been there ever since.”
Upon reaching high school, Hobey was greeted warmly by the Generals/ManchesterEssex co-operative squad, and he knows it helps having Georgia pave the way.
This winter the size of the Generals’ program increased greatly because of the number of talented freshmen on it.
“It definitely helps that my sister is captain,” said Hobey, whose best event is vaulting but who also does floor exercises for the Generals. We had a lot of freshmen beside me, and next year we should have a strong team again.”
Men’s gymnastics has a total of six different events: vault, high bars, floor, pommel horse, parallel bars, and still rings. Hobey Greaves said his favorites are rings and high bars. A lot of arm strength is required, and he makes sure to work out consistently to keep developing his talents on those events.
Both Hobey and Georgia are Level 9 gymnasts at Iron Rail and hope to advance to the highest level (10) by next year. Hobey’s ultimate goal is to make it all the way to Easterns after qualifying at the state and regional level.
“Both were instrumental in the team’s overall success this year,” said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Christian Way. “They contributed to the team’s score at every meet, and were an important factor in leading us to qualify for the North Sectionals as a team.
“Georgia and Hobey were consummate members of our team and gave their all even when struggling because of injuries all season.”
Georgia has loved gymnastics ever since she first being introduced to the sport when she was a first grader. She also plays the guitar and sings.
“I fill in my time with music, but I’m leaning toward majoring in sports medicine in college,” she said. “I might continue to do club gymnastics, too. Vaulting is my favorite event, but as an all-around I do them all.
“We had a lot of freshmen, who really helped us. Hobey really improved a lot and is so good on vault,” she said. “My goal is to keep working hard and be even better as a senior.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN