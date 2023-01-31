PEABODY — Scoring came at a premium in Tuesday’s NEC boys hoop clash between Peabody and Salem.
For two teams that like to push the pace and get out in transition, neither rang true in their low scoring battle. It was largely a halfcourt game, with stifling zone defenses getting it done for both sides.
The result was a back and forth, grind-it-out affair, one that eventually saw the visiting Witches prevail, 41-36.
Brayson Green (23 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks) was the difference as he reeled off eight straight points late and scored 14 of his team’s 19 second half points to push the Witches over the hump.
“Our guys are resilient,” Salem head coach Tom Doyle said after his team overcame a 7-point second half deficit. “We talked about changing things up, but our defense was solid; it was more of trying to create offensive opportunities. So we stuck with what we were in ... and fortunately Brayson was able to get some buckets and some other guys stepped up as well to get us the lead back.”
Trailing 34-29 early in the fourth quarter, Green began to take over. He began with a one-handed dunk in transition to bring the Witches within three, followed that up with another two-handed slam off an outlet pass, then sunk a pair of free throws after a hard drive to put Salem up for good.
Salem continued to press defensively, forcing the Tanners into a number of tough looks, and Green once again capitalized at the line on the other end. He capped things off with one more dunk for good measure, putting Salem up 40-36 with just over a minute to play.
“There’s not too much you can do to stop him,” Peabody head coach Thad Broughton said of Green. “The best you can hope for is to slow him down. He’s a phenomenal player and he’s gonna get his points, gonna get his looks. You just try to make it as hard as you can for him.”
For as good as both teams were defensively, they were equally poor shooting the basketball. Peabody standout guard A.J. Forte did manage 15 points with a trio of 3-balls, but could never really find a rhythm offensively.
Jack Doyle was Salem’s next leading scorer, knocking in four triples — two coming from way downtown — en route to 13 points. But Chris Qirjazi (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists) was the only other Witch to score. Sophomore Quinn Rocco Ryan provided some excellent minutes late in action to help provide a spark while Devante Ozuna was a pest defensively with four steals.
Peabody had a chance to draw within one late, getting three decent looks from beyond the arc and a couple more tries down low off some great offensive rebounding work from Shea Lynch (4 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), but it wasn’t meant to be.
“We had a ton of good looks we just couldn’t get them to fall tonight and I’m sure some of that credit goes to Salem’s defense,” said Broughton. “But sometimes you just have those nights where you’re not hitting, and I really thought the last possession where we missed five shots in a row and kept getting rebounds just kind of summed it all up.”
Salem 41, Peabody 36
at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School
Salem (10-4): Brayson Green 9-4-23, Chris Qirjazi 2-1-5, Jack Doyle 4-1-13, Eddie Butler 0-0-0, Corey Grimes 0-0-0, Devante Ozuna 0-0-0, Quinn Rocco Ryan 0-0-0. Totals: 15-6-41.
Peabody (10-4): Nate Braz 3-1-8, Raphel Laurent 1-0-2, A.J. Forte 6-0-15, Vin O’Hara 1-0-2, Danny Barrett 0-1-1, Johnny Lucas 2-0-4, Shea Lynch 1-2-4. Totals: 14-4-36.
Halftime: 22-22
3-Pointers: S — Doyle 4, Green; P — Forte 3, Braz.
