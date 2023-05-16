IPSWICH — Junior scoring ace Halle Greenleaf scored five goals and added one assist, giving her 100 career points, to power her Ipswich High girls lacrosse team to an 18-9 non-league victory over Danvers Tuesday at Jack Welch Stadium.
After the game, Greenleaf's teammates held a sign congratulating her and gathered for a team picture.
"I had no idea how many points I had or if I was anywhere near 100," said Greenleaf. "'Tiv' (head coach Allison Tivnan) doesn't tell us things like that. She doesn't want me to concentrate on how many points I might need, but rather just go out and play my game.
"We all worked really good together today and communicated well," Greenleaf added. "Our offense kept scoring, and (senior goalie) Ashton Flather did an amazing job as she always does."
Ipswich, the top ranked team in the Division 4 state power rankings, improved to 12-1 with the victory. Danvers dropped to 5-8.
The Tigers shot out to a 3-0 lead on a goal by Carolyn Bailey and two quick strikes by Greenleaf, but the visiting Falcons roared back to tie it up. Tivnan called a time out midway through the half and made a couple of changes. and her team responded by reeling off the next five scores in a row.
"It was close at the beginning, but we made some adjustments that worked out well," said Tivnan. "Halle had a big game with those five goals, an assist, and five draw controls.
"I like playing Danvers because I'm a Danvers High grad. (Coach) Nico Prandi does a great job with that team.
The Tigers, who used their speed to race up and down the field, needed only 15 seconds into the second half for Greenleaf to score again. Estelle Gromko (4 goals, 2 assists) and Ella Stein (2 goals) followed to open up the lead to 12-4.
Allie Wile added three goals and three assists for Ipswich while Lyla Greenleaf had a pair of goals and an assist. Bailey added two goals, and Lucy Winthrop picked up an assist. Defensively, freshman Lucy Donahue had a monster game.
"Lucy has been doing an awesome job on defense," said Tivnan. "She's one of four freshmen I use regularly. She's so fast and has great instincts."
For the visitors, Eliana Anderson, Kaylee Rich, and Jordan Turcotte all had three goals. Turcotte also had three assists, setting up teammates in front of the Ipswich net.
"Anderson is very fast and she uses that speed to break away," said Prandi. "We must've had close to 20 turnovers, and they were winning the 50/50 balls. We were a little undisciplined today, and you can't do that against a strong team like Ipswich."
Both goalies made some great saves. Flather stopped a dozen, including some from point blank range while junior Megan McGinnity of the Falcons had 10 saves.