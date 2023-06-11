IPSWICH — The first two rounds of the Division 4 playoffs posed little challenge for the top-seeded Ipswich High girls lacrosse team.
Sunday's Elite Eight matchup against Mount Greylock, however, was nothing short of a rock fight.
The visitors, seeded No. 8 in the bracket, had two extremely talented scorers and an aggressive, physically imposing defense that made the Tigers work for every shot. It was a back and forth clash, but with time winding down in regulation and Ipswich nursing a one-goal lead, the hosts came up with one last big defensive stand to seal the deal with a 9-8 victory at Jack Welch Stadium.
Now it's on to the state Final Four against Cape Ann League foe Manchester Essex on Wednesday at Whittier Tech (6 p.m.) for a highly anticipated tilt between two talented rivals.
"We are just over the moon, this is what we wanted and doing it in front of our home crowd and for the seniors is just awesome," said Ipswich head coach Allison Tivnan, her team now 18-1. "It was a battle the whole way through and we just talked about how we've been here before in these tight games and really just valuing possession. I know we let up a couple of late goals which is unlike us, but I knew they would make that stop (at the end) so it was great."
Thanks to consecutive goals from Kayden Flather — off a terrific steal and assist from Lucy Donahue — and Carolyn Bailey, Ipswich built a 9-6 lead with 3:36 to play. The Tigers seized the momentum down the stretch and it appeared they were in great position to ice the game.
But Greylock didn't wilt. Sarah Pulumbo (game-high 5 goals) scored two straight in less than 90 seconds to bring her team within one and set up a frantic finish.
After Lucy Winthrop flipped the ball to Halle Greenleaf from the draw circle, Ipswich attempted to run the clock down to zero. But a turnover near midfield allowed Greylock one more chance, and that's when the Tigers' D stepped up to not only keep their opponent from tying the game, but refusing to let up a shot attempt all together.
Ipswich put forth an excellent defensive effort all afternoon. The final stop was simply the icing on the cake.
"Lexi (Wright) just has such great awareness, time awareness, and just pressuring on ball; she was outstanding," Tivnan said of one of her top defenders. "And Lucy Donahue was huge the whole day for us with a ton of caused turnovers (team-high 5 to be exact). And then Ella (Stein) as the backer is awesome, Jade (Wilcox), Avery Brown ... everyone back there. And then obviously (goalie) (Ashton) Flather is just so huge back there, so we're confident in the clear for sure."
On the other side of the ball it was junior Halle Greenleaf who shined brightest. Despite taking a visible beating, including being knocked to the turf on multiple occasions, the junior standout scored four goals, won three draws and scooped a team-best six ground balls to lead the charge.
She had three of those goals in the opening half, helping Ipswich build an early 4-0 lead and a 5-3 advantage at the break. Perhaps her most important strike came right before the halftime horn, when she whipped home a free position try after drawing a foul on Greylock's goalie, forcing the netminder from her post for the shot.
"It's not uncommon for that to happen to me in the game so I've kind of gotten used to it," Greenleaf said of the aggressive defense she faced all afternoon. "I just kind of worked through it. But it was a rocky start for us, we dropped a few balls early it was rough, but the timeouts really helped us. We came together, talked it out and it really showed on the field."
Greylock scored the first two goals of the second half to knot things up at 5-5, but Ipswich never let them take the lead. Greenleaf responded with a low rip in traffic and Lucy Winthrop added another off a great feed from Lyla Greenleaf to set the stage for the pulsating final minutes.
Estelle Gromko added a goal for Ipswich while Winthrop finished with two. Defensively, the Tigers finished with 18 caused turnovers and 11 interceptions.
Tivnan expects another battle against Manchester Essex in the state semis, a team Ipswich topped twice in the regular season by a combined three goals.
"We're excited; I'm thrilled that it's them," said Tivnan. "I wish it was them at the very end, there's never been an all CAL final so that would be really cool to have, but a CAL Final Four is the second best thing, right? So it'll be a battle for sure."
"We're familiar with them, we've had big games against them so we're just going to be preparing for it and we'll be ready," added Greenleaf.