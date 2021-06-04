IPSWICH — The Ipswich High girls lacrosse team couldn't have asked for a better evening to host their Senior Night tilt against Cape Ann League rival Hamilton-Wenham.
And to top things off, the Tigers couldn't have played a better game on Friday evening, either.
Led by another stellar performance from senior captain Cayla Greenleaf, Ipswich got going early and often en route to a 16-3 victory. Greenleaf played a hand in 12 of those markers, scoring six and dishing out six assists to boot. She's now just four goals away from 100 for her career.
"It was probably one our best team wins of the season," said Tigers' head coach Allison Tivnan, her team now 7-1. "The last two or three games we've really been focusing on the team and getting more assists and really kind of pressuring in our offense and our defense. Our defense has been incredible the last few games keeping our goals against number really low which is awesome."
The last time the two teams met, about three weeks ago to be exact, Ipswich earned a hard fought 13-9 win. So Friday's performance was certainly encouraging considering the amount they've improved in such little time.
Greenleaf provided the bulk of the damage offensively, reaching a hat trick early in the second quarter to give her team a 4-1 advantage. She added two more before halftime to help the Tigers take a 9-2 lead into the break.
Despite the individual offensive outburst, Greenleaf certainly couldn't have done it alone. Fellow senior captain Riley Daly had three goals, as did Kayden Flather, while Estelle Gromko (2), Maddie Duffy and Bree Ring also found the back of the net. It was a complete performance for the hosts, one that combined crisp passing and lengthy controls of possessions that translated to a patient yet effective attack.
"Our biggest thing is definitely sharing the prize," said Daly. "It's hard to see sometimes because we obviously have leading scorers like Cayla and I but it's important for us to get everybody a goal and everybody involved, especially with a big gap in the score."
On the other side, an undermanned Hamilton-Wenham squad did its best to remain within striking distance, but ultimately fell victim to the well balanced and determined Tiger charge. Riley Clarke scored two of the Generals' three goals, while Kara O'Shea had the other. Defensively, freshman goalie Ava Vatour made some terrific saves, doing her best to help out her team between the posts.
Overall, it was everything Tivnan and the seniors could've asked for in their final home game of the spring. Now, it's all about finishing their last three games strong before diving into what they hope will be a deep tournament run.
"(Getting the win) meant everything," said Greenleaf. "Hamilton-Wenham is usually a pretty great competitor, they're our rivals and we only won by (four) last time so the score today really shows how hard we worked today out there."