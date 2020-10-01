Greenslade headed for the Hoyas

Harrison Greenslade loves contact, as anyone who's seen him hand out punishing hits from his spot as a linebacker on the Pingree School's defense would testify.
Seeing him hustle up the seam and make a big catch from his receiver spot shows you he's pretty good at the finesse parts of football, too. It was only natural that the perfect combination of those skills would come at tight end, where the Topsfield native plans to play for the Georgetown Hoyas in college starting in the fall of 2021.
It's been a busy few weeks for Greenslade, who drew the attention of the Division 1 Hoyas after head coach Mike Flynn sent his highlight tape to the Patriot League squad in our nation's capital. After seeing the campus himself informally (most of it is closed and the NCAA has a visiting blackout period during the COVID-19 pandemic) and talking to head coach Rob Sgarlata, Greenslade made his commitment.
"It's hard to explain in words how excited I am," said Greenslade, an All-New England pick last year and a two-time Salem News all-star on the gridiron. "It's such a good fit, both academically and athletically. It's that perfect combination I've been looking for this whole time."
At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Greenslade drew plenty of attention from college football squads in various divisions. Georgetown's beautiful campus certainly helped sell the school, as did its world renowned business school.
"I hadn't been to DC since I was a little kid so seeing the city again kind of put it home that Georgetown was the place for me," said Greenslade, who's thinking about focusing on entrepreneurship for a possible career. "I fell in love with it right away."
Over the last two seasons, Greenslade has grabbed 43 passes for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped the Highlanders win their New England bowl game last year as a junior and hopes that pass catching ability will translate to the tight end position at the next level.
"I'm think with the time at receiver plus the skill, speed and route running that when I'm at tight end it'll help me get in the open field and get some good opportunities," said Greenslade, who's also looking forward to the physicality of blocking.
"I'd be lying if I said I never thought about playing defense in college because I love the hitting. Really tight end lets you do both with the blocking and being able to put points up on the board."
Working out in the gym with Pingree teammate Nico Mangano helped Greenslade built strength this summer, with Mangano researching new lifts and nutrition like a pro. He's also had a chance to toss the football around with new QB's Hudson Weidman and Alex Theriault as the squad looks forward to the possibility of defending its New England title when the high school football season comes along next February.
"Getting that chemistry going on route running is really special, so we're putting in that work and dedication to get it there," Greenslade said. "We wish we could be hitting and running around at full speed, but still having little groups together hyping each other up has given everybody a boost."
A solid basketball and lacrosse player, Greenslade's first love has always been football.
"I know a lot of people say this but for me its the brotherhood," he said. "There's nothing like football. You're on the field with those same guys every day knowing every guy wants to get that one percent better each day to help the team."
While he'd normally be playing games this fall and building up a senior year highlight tape to send to prospective colleges, Greenslade feels fortunate that what he did as a junior was enough to secure the Division 1 college spot he's always dreamed about. Without having to worry about impressing the scouts, he can focus on making it as solid a season as possible for Pingree.
"It's a relief in the sense that its done but not in the sense that I'm done working," he explained. "Now I know I can put all my energy into school, into making sure we have as good a senior season as we possibly can. However many games it is, against anybody, we'll play in a parking lot if we have to."
