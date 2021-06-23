PEABODY — The importance of having two outstanding pitchers was on display at Kiley Field Wednesday afternoon.
Peabody High softball coach Tawny Palmieri felt comfortable moving Abby Bettencourt to second base and going with fellow freshman Avery Grieco in the circle for the Division 1 North quarterfinal game with Methuen. The strategic move came two days after Bettencourt had pitched a perfect game against Haverhill.
Grieco responded with a solid outing, allowing just three runs on eight hits, one walk (plus a hit batsman) and three strikeouts in the Tanners' 6-3 victory.
Now a perfect 16-0 on the season, Peabody is back in action Thursday when it hosts Andover (a winner over Lincoln-Sudbury Wednesday) in the sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m.
"When the MIAA moved that (semifinal) game from Friday to tomorrow, I felt confident going with Avery and giving Abby a rest," said Palmieri. "I've got two pitchers who are both great, so I don't hesitate going with either one. We're extremely lucky to have both girls ready to go, especially after they changed the schedule — which worked in our benefit."
Grieco set the side down in order in the first, and Peabody shot out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the frame. Bettencourt singled to left and stole second before shorstop Emma Bloom, who continued her hot hitting and was terrific defensively, drove her in with a single up the middle and took second on the throw home. She moved over to third on Grieco's groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Isabel Bettencourt.
Peabody tacked on two more in the third with two outs when Grieco reached on an error, Isabel Bettencourt beat out an infield hit and Kylie Doolin ripped a two-run double over the outfielder's head.
"."All season long we've rallied with two outs; these girls never quit," said Palmieri. "Kylie has been coming up with big hits all year."
The visitors got on the board in the top of the fourth on three straight singles. Coleman's RBI to right field was the big hit; she catcher Avry Nelson, and shorstop Steph Tardugno combined for six of the Rangers eight hits.
The Rangers added another run in the fifth to cut Peabody's lead to 4-2, but the Tanners opened it up by picking up two unearned runs in the bottom half of the frame in the fifth when Isabel Bettencourt's grounder to the mound was thrown away, allowing both her sister and Bloom to score.
"We made a couple of mistakes and you can't do that against a very good team like Peabody," said Methuen (12-6) coach Jason Smith. "Our freshman pitcher, Mackenzie Yirrell, kept us in the game.
The Rangers closed the deficit to 6-3 in the sixth when Nelson singled and scored on a Coleman base hit, but Grieco bore down to fan the next two batters to escape without further damage.
"I felt pretty confident because I knew my team would be strong behind me," said Grieco. "I've been pitching for seven years now and just kept digging deep. I knew we could win with teamwork like we've had all season."
Doolin, a freshman, came up with a big defensive play in the top of the seventh, gunning down Tardugno at second with a strong throw to Bloom after the Ranger tried turning a single into a double.
"We all contribute in some way every game, and one of the reasons why we're winning is how very good we play together," said Doolin, who led her team with a pair of hits and knocked in two runs including what proved to be the game winner.
Co-captain Gina Terrazzano doubled in the seventh, and Kayla Bonfanti beat out a well placed bunt. Terrazzano also was a standout at first base while Bo Bettencourt made a nice play on a bunt in front of the plate, throwing out Emma Daly.