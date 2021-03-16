Gridiron Gems for Week 1 of the Fall 2 football season 

Taking a look at some under the radar top performers from Week 1 of the Fall 2 season
JAMES GALANTE
Marblehead
When the Magicians jumped out to an early lead in Saturday's season opener against visiting Beverly, it became evident that the Panthers would try to throw the ball to get back into the contest. Galante, a cornerback, new that too — and was more than ready when opportunity presented itself.
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound cornerback jumped a route and stepped in front of Beverly's leading receiver, Owen Keve, to pick off a pass at midfield in the third quarter. It highlighted an impressive afternoon for himself during Marblehehead's 34-7 triumph, which also included him stepping up from the secondary to make seven tackles.
Having transferred back to his hometown high school from St. John's Prep, Galante is also a track standout who runs the 200 and takes part in the 4x400 relay. His speed bursts, good instincts and tackling ability will bode well for the Magicians this season.
TEDDY FELLOWS
Masconomet
It was Masconomet's first offensive series and captain Teddy Fellows wanted to make a point. Pulling and scraping his way across the right side of the line of scrimmage, he lit up a Danvers defender and simultaneously sent two messages: 1.) football is back; and 2.) the Chieftains are a force to be reckoned with.
The 6-foot-1, 285 pound two-way lineman had a monster game to help the Chieftains upset Danvers, 6-0, in their first-ever Northeastern Conference football game. Fellows had a sack on defense as well as a couple of quarterback hurries and a handful to tackles to help Masco record the first shutout of Danvers by any opponent since Week 8 of 2013. Offensively, Fellows was tremendous in the run game and strong in pass protection as sophomore QB Matt Richardson threw for 144 yards and the game's only score in his varsity debut.
A three-year starter on the offensive line, Fellows deadlifts 415 pounds and will be playing college football at Plymouth State Univetsity.
KARREE DAVIS
Swampscott
Looking for a guy that made a difference in all three phases of the game on opening weekend? Look no further than Swampscott junior Karree Davis.
His loudest contributions came on defense, where the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive end and outside linebacker had a sack and two tackles for loss. He also sniffed out a Salem screen pass, tipping to himself at the line of scrimmage while sealing the edge and coming down with it for an interception which led to a Big Blue offensive touchdown.
On special teams, Davis was a valuable blocker on the punt return team which took three Salem kicks back to touchdowns in Swampscott's 41-6 victory. Offensively, lining up at both tight end and receiver, Davis blocked well and will no doubt show off his pass catching ability as the season moves along.
