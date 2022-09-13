A look at some of the under the radar performers from Week 1 of the high school football season
LUKE COLEMAN
Bishop Fenwick
Left tackle
Those who score touchdowns or intercept passes might get the glory on game days, but it's in the postgame film sessions where the linemen tend to get noticed for a particularly strong performance.
That was certainly the case for Coleman following Fenwick's season opening 34-0 wipeout of visiting Norton Saturday. After the Crusader coaches broke down the film and graded out each player, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior from Saugus came in at 97 percent success rate, the best of anyone up front.
On a warm (85 degrees) day no doubt made even warmer with the midday sun beating off the Donaldson Field turf, Coleman opened up holes that led to four touchdown runs and pass blocked with superb efficiency, missing only one block entire afternoon. He might fly under the radar most weeks, but he's a rock solid, essential part of Fenwick's offensive machine.
MATT MASTROCOLA
Peabody Sophomore
Defensive tackle
Making his first varsity start on defense, Mastrocola wore a t-shirt under his jersey that bore his older brother Mikey's name, jersey number and birthday. The younger of the standout linemen brothers then made one of the plays of the game Friday night against Revere right in front of his mentor and big bro.
Mikey was stationed outside the far end zone to watch the action after getting out of the hospital for cancer treatments. Dom Scalese's punt pinned Revere at its own five at that end of the field and on the second play of the drive Matt busted through the line for a sack in the end zone and a safety.
Most of the Tanners' second defense was on the field at that point and many sophomores played a role in the safety: linebacker Kyle Marron blitzed with pressure up the middle, seniors Reynaldo Lopez-Torres and Dhimi Kostandin helped collapse the pocket and Tyson Higgins took away the QB's escape route. That left him no where to go as Mastrocola pushed by his blocker and earned the two points with a sack.
It was the third tackle-for-loss of the game for Mastrocola, who goes 6-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds. He showed off impressive quickness shuffling down the line of scrimmage in his Tanner debut alongside veteran D-linemen Giovanni Guglielmo and Jose Lendor. In all, Peabody allowed only 26 net rushing yards in the 40-0 win.
LUIS CHINN
Salem Senior
Full back/Linebacker
The Witches were thoroughly impressive in Friday's season opening, 45-6 drubbing of Chelsea, and Luis Chinn certainly played a big role in that outcome.
The versatile senior suited up at full back and served as a critical blocker at the point of attack for a Salem run game that averaged 10 yards per carry in the win. In the passing game, Chinn's routes occupied the safety all night which helped open up the Witches' underneath game.
Chinn's impact on offense mirrored that of his defensive efforts. The 5-foot-10 linebacker was "all over the field playing relentlessly," according to head coach Matt Bouchard. He registered four tackles, two of which went for a loss. In Salem's pressure schemes, Chinn attacked the quarterback consistently, forcing a number of bad throws. He also played well in coverage, getting a hand on a couple passes and defending with a purpose.
Salem hosts Martha's Vineyard Regional in Week 2 and will look for another similar performance from Chinn and the rest of the squad.