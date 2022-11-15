Taking a look at some of the under the radar strong performers from last weekend’s football action:
MIKE DiFELICE
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Offensive tackle/Defensive end
Mike DiFelice takes his role as a team captain for the Crusaders seriously. He knows that the words he uses, the actions that he performs, and the way he handles himself rub off on his younger teammates and speak to the program as a whole.
As one of the top two-way lineman in the Catholic Central League this fall, DiFelice had one of his best games in Fenwick's 37-13 road rout of Maynard in last week's Division 5 state playoff quarterfinals. As the anchor of his team's offensive line, he was part of a unit that enabled the Crusaders to run for 251 yards and a pair of scores while also throwing for 197 and three more trips to the end zone. His work saw him graded out at 85 percent on the line in the postgame film analysis by coaches.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound DiFelice, who is looking at Stonehill, Bentley, and Assumption and hopes to play college football, was also a nuisance to the host Tigers with a pair of QB sacks and several other pressures. He's also versatile in that he can easily switch between defensive end and defensive tackle, depending on the offense that Fenwick is facing.
He and the Crusaders will meet North Reading this Friday in Lynn (7 p.m.), with the winner advancing to the Division 5 Super Bowl.
DANNY BANDAR
Masconomet Senior
Offensive/Defensive line
Most people don't expect an offensive lineman to be a rocket scientist — but then again, most people haven't met Masconomet captain Danny Bandar.
An outstanding student who plans to study aerospace engineering in college, Bandar had a big hand in engineering the Chieftains' 34-20 victory over Revere last Thursday night at Harry DellaRusso Stadium. Against a tough Patriot defensive front, Bandar pass protected very well and opened up some big holes in the run game as Masco raced out to a 34-6 advantage in the first three quarters.
"Danny did a great job picking up the blitz and carved out some running lanes for our run game," head coach Gavin Monagle said. "He's been a super 2-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines for us all season."
The Chieftains had 366 total yards in the win, which guaranteed them a winning season at 6-4. Bandar and his fellow seniors will look to close out their careers with another victory on Thanksgiving morning when they host new holiday rival Bishop Fenwick.
BEN WOOD
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Offensive tackle/Defensive end
The Generals rolled to their second straight win last Thursday with a 21-0 decision over Minuteman in a non-playoff tilt. First-year head coach Tim Freiermuth's defense has certainly taken a step forward in recent weeks, with guys like Ben Wood stepping up in a big way.
Up until this fall, Wood had not played competitive football. But the senior newcomer impressed early and often, securing a starting job on both sides of the ball. In last week's win over Minuteman, he had six total tackles including a sack and two tackles for loss.
"He's been improving all year and really put everything together last week," said Freiermuth.
Offensively, Wood serves as a reliable lineman for H-W, and his blocking came up huge with others forced to miss action against Minuteman. He helped the Generals to 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
"We really relied on running the ball to his side because of some linemen we had out," added Freiermuth.
Wood will look to finish his short career on a high note on Thanksgiving Day when his Generals hit the road to take on rival Ipswich.