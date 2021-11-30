ANDREW SCHWEIZER
Beverly Senior
Running back/Outside linebacker
It's not necessarily how you start, but how you finish. This age-old axiom could certainly apply to Schweizer, who because of injuries and illness had difficulty staying in the Panthers' lineup during the season, but wound up as a two-way starter in the final game of his high school career -- and certainly made the most of it.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pounder started off Beverly's 123rd annual meeting with Salem on Thanksgiving morning with a flourish, running back the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to the scoreboard side of Hurd Stadium. As a right halfback in the Orange-and-Black's Wing-T offense, he hit paydirt again on a 5-yard scoring run, closing out a wild 33-point first quarter for the hosts.
Schweizer finished the game with 43 yards on just four carries and also caught an 11-yard pass for a first down as Beverly set a bevy of offensive records in blowing out the Witches, 60-28. He was also stellar from his spot at outside linebacker, finishing with a half-dozen tackles. As head coach Jeff Hutton noted postgame, "Andrew certainly made the most of his opportunity."
CALEB RAESLEY
Danvers Senior
Offensive/Defensive lineman
The Danvers High football squad was all smiles on Thanksgiving Day as they easily took care of arch rival Gloucester, 42-0, to wrap up the fall campaign on a high note. For the seniors in particular, that was the game that will stick with them forever.
One of those fourth-year players, Caleb Raesley, has plenty to be proud of not only for his performance in that win over the Fishermen, but for the way he finished out the season as a whole. A key member of the Falcons' offensive and defensive line, Raesley missed the bulk of the season with an injury before returning to action for the final stretch. In those games he consistently made an impact in the trenches.
"He was out for a big part of the season and came back the last four games and did a great job on the offensive and defensive side of the ball," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan. "Just overall solid play, all while playing with both hands heavily padded and wrapped."
Against Gloucester, Raesley helped his squad rush for 158 yards in the win and gave his quarterback Travis Voisine plenty of time to operate in the pocket.
JOVANTE DAILEY
Peabody Senior
Wide receiver/Cornerback
One of the unsung heroes of Peabody High's 7-4 season was senior Jovante 'Spider' Dailey, who emerged as a two-way force in his first year as a full-time starter. Thanksgiving morning in a 41-6 win over Saugus, Dailey scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball to wrap up his career in style.
Using his impressive 6-foot-4 height to bracket tough receivers at corner back, Dailey jumped a Saugus pass to snag his second interception of the season in the first quarter. He raced 39 yards up the sideline for a defensive touchdown, and then caught a TD pass from QB Shea Lynch in the back of the end zone later in the game. Dailey and the Tanner defense limited Saugus to 103 total yards and only 24 in the passing game; the senior's strong play at boundary corner cemented a defense that didn't allow 200 yards passing in any game all year and held eight of 11 opponents under 100 passing yards.
Adept at comeback routes and beating defenders to high throws at receiver, Dailey had 36 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Defensively, he had two picks and 20 tackles, with two of those going for a loss of yards.