Gridiron Gems for Week 3 of the Fall 2 2021 football season

A look at some of the under the radar performers from week 3 of the Fall 2 football season
BRAD WILICHOSKI
Danvers
Fullback/Linebacker
Not once, but twice was Brad Wilichoski so focused and invested in a particular play last Friday night against Beverly that the Falcons junior saw his helmet pop off in the middle of the action. But that's hardly the reason the only reason why he stood out.
As a linebacker, he helped keep Beverly off the scoreboard in the second half and overtime as the Falcons rallied for an unlikely 17-14 triumph. Rotating with teammate Joey Parisi on a warm evening, Wilichoski used his perimeter speed to get to the outside and his strength to take down Beverly's ballcarriers on jet sweeps and pitches. "He's a thumper," said head coach Ryan Nolan.
Offensively, Wilichoski lined up in the backfield as a fullback and opened holes for freshman running back Owen Gasinowski while offering pass protection for another ninth grader making his first start, quarterback Travis Voisine. He also gained some tough yards in short yardage situations, including a 4th-and-1 plunge at midfield to start the fourth quarter.
ELI FEINGOLD
Marblehead
Kicker
The Magicians rolled Saugus on Saturday with a convincing 42-6 triumph. But that final score would've been a bit different had kicker Eli Feingold not done his job.
The junior was lights out — with isn't always a guarantee at the high school level — connecting on all six of his point after attempts and booting them through the uprights with ease. He also pinned the Sachems deep in their own territory multiple times on the ensuing kick offs; in fact, Saugus never started a drive further up field than their own 30, and Feingold pinned them inside the 15 three times and inside the 25 twice.
"Eli had a little COVID scare that kept him out of the Peabody game (in Week 2) and we brought in Greg Motorny, the freshman. I think that helped motivate Eli a little bit," said Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff. "His kickoffs were phenomenal, they were spot on, and then his kicks were great, too. Eli's a kid that we'd like to get out there more on offense and defense, too, it's just that we've got so many kids that play the same positions. But great day for him as a kicker."
DREW LUCAS
Peabody
Outside linebacker
Peabody High's defense is playing with a renewed sense of confidence this season and a lot of their energy is coming from senior outside linebacker Drew Lucas.
A tremendous all-around athlete who was a Salem News all-star in basketball and will play Division 1 lacrosse at Bryant, Lucas made one of his team's three interceptions on the opening drive of the second half in Saturday's 14-10 win over Masconomet. He also had a tackle-for-loss along with a half-dozen solo stops while doing a great job patrolling the middle of the field in pass coverage.
Lucas and the Tanners held the Chieftains to 39 total yards in the second half and have yet to allow a second half touchdown in two games this season. He and Peabody will host their Senior Night this Thursday while looking to knock off visiting Danvers for the first time since 2015.
||||