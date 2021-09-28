KEVIN O'CONNELL
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Defensive End
After deciding not to play football after his freshman year, Kevin O'Connell came to regret that decision as a 10th grader. So he went back out for the Generals as a junior ... and the program is certainly glad that he did.
Now a 6-foot-4, 190-pound difference maker on defense for the Generals, O'Connell made a number of big plays to help his team stay unbeaten with a 14-6 home win over Amesbury. That was particularly true in the fourth quarter. First, he dropped Amesbury's QB for a 10-yard loss on 4th-and-9 from the HW 35-yard line with a monster sack, flying off the edge and dropping him.
When Amesbury got the ball back trailing by seven late in the game, the first thing O'Connell did was negate an Indians' sweep and bring down the ballcarrier for a 4-yard loss. Then, with Amesbury on the Generals 8-yard line and facing fourth down with just 46 seconds to play, he and teammate Tim Seaward harassed the quarterback before he had a chance to lock in on his receivers and forced an incomplete pass, giving Hamilton-Wenham its third straight win to begin the season.
DANTE ROPER
Salem Senior
Center/Defensive End
The Witches recorded their second straight win for the first time since 2018 last Friday, going on the road and beating Greater Lawrence Tech in convincing fashion, 24-6.
A big reason why? That would be senior captain Dante Roper.
Roper has had a strong start to the 2021 campaign on both sides of the ball, and was particularly impressive in Friday's triumph.
"He embodies our program's core values which was validated by his teammates when he was elected honorary captain this year," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard. "Offensively he anchors the O-line with the most varsity experience. Defensively he has graded out each week as one of our top players."
DREW HOWARD
Masconomet Senior
Running back/Linebacker
One of the unsung heroes of Masconomet's 3-0 start, senior Drew Howard had a tremendous showing Friday's convincing win at Winchester. Adding some depth to the Chieftains' already dangerous stable of running backs, Howard scored his first touchdown on a four yard run in the second quarter. The scamper helped Masco take a 34-0 halftime lead that ended in a 40-8 win for the visiting Chieftains.
An all-star wrestler in the winter, where he went 17-5 last spring in his 170-pound weight class, Howard is a master of leverage. That's made him a surehanded tackler on the perimeter of the Masco defense, which has excelled at now allowing many yards after the catch to its opponents so far this season. He was also solid in coverage Friday night for Masconomet, which wound up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by teammate Toal Lodewick.
Howard did suffer an injury late in the Friday's win and will be hoping to get good news in terms of getting back on the field as soon as possible.