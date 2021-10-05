LUKE CONNOLLY
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Outside Linebacker/Tailback
He's only a sophomore, but Luke Connolly is already a big part of Fenwick's defense, offense, and special teams. At 5-foot-8-inches, 145 pounds, the Salem resident is versatile, loves to hit, and his tackling is a major strength. In addition to linebacker and running back, he can also play strong safety, depending on the opponent and defensive alignment, as well as line up wide as a receiver on offense.
Against visiting St. Mary's of Lynn last Friday night, he was huge defensively at outside linebacker in preventing the run and allowing the Spartans' speedsters from getting outside for big gains. He also had three carries for 22 yards, including a big 17-yard gain, and returned a punt 41 yards to set the Crusaders in excellent field position near midfield.
"Luke was unbelievable," Crusader coach Dave Woods said after the heartbreaking 21-19 overtime loss to the Spartans. "He is just a football player in every sense of the word. He's very talented, very tough, unbelievably coachable, and his football IQ is off the chart. We are lucky to have him and I look forward to coaching him for the next three years."
JAXSON VOGEL
Danvers Junior
Tight End/Linebacker
The Falcons made very few mistakes in last Friday's impressive 42-0 victory over Winthrop. Defensively, they held the Vikings to just 33 yards of total offense, and Jaxson Vogel was one player who certainly did his part.
The 6-foot-3, 180 pound linebacker had five tackles and snagged one of his team's four interceptions on the evening. Offensively, he did a great job blocking while also serving as a key contributor on special teams.
"Jaxson has worked himself into a varsity role as an outside linebacker on defense and tight end on offense, to go along with his roles on special teams," said Falcons' head coach Ryan Nolan. "Jaxson is one of our most improved players on our team from the spring season to now."
DREW ANNESE
Marblehead Senior
Linebacker/Tight end
A few months ago in the Fall 2 season, Drew Annese had to watch from the sidelines as his Marblehead Magicians went undefeated and he nursed a broken ankle. Now that the traditional football season is in full swing, the Magicians are glad to have him back. Annese had a tremendous game in the middle of the defense as Marblehead topped Peabody, 35-14, to remain unbeaten and win its 12th straight game going back to Thanksgiving of 2019.
A 6-foot-2, 260 pound middle linebacker, Annese made 13 tackles in the game and was immense as run stuffing as the host Tanners tried to establish their ground game. He also pounced on a fumble on Peabody's second offensive possession, setting up a two score lead Marblehead never relinquished.
Already having a fumble recovery and a pair of touchdowns on his resume from the season opening win at Concord-Carlisle, Annese has proven to be a reliable tackler as well as a playmaker alongside George Percy at the second level of Marblehead's always tough defense. The Magicians travel to face fellow unbeaten Masconomet this Friday.