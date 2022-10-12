Taking a look at some of the under the radar strong performers from last weekend’s football action
TREVOR O’NEIL
Essex Tech Senior
Defensive tackle/Center
When you face a run heavy offense like Greater Lawrence’s, there are two options: make excellent sure tackles in the secondary to limit big gains or stop the Reggies in their tracks at the line of scrimmage. Thanks to senior captain Trevor O’Neil, in Friday night’s home victory Essex Tech employed the second method.
The 5-foot-11, 260-pound O’Neil helped the Hawks dominate the trenches in a 14-7 victory. Whether it was filling a gap to force ball carrier back into another part of the defense, blowing up a play by pushing his would-be blocker into a running lane or staying low and wrapping up for tackles of his own, O’Neil was in the middle of everything Essex did in its defensive points allowed effort so far this season.
“He was a problem all night,” said Hawks head coach Dan Connors, his team now 3-2. “Trevor was basically involved in every play and was a huge part of our shutting down the Greater Lawrence run game.”
A two-way lineman, O’Neil also opened up holes as QB Harry Lynch ran for over 100 yards and the tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter. Essex Tech looks to continue its playoff push this week at Greater Lowell.
CHRIS DeWITT
Marblehead Junior
Outside Linebacker
Fresh off their first loss in over two years, the Magicians needed a bounce back performance against a worthy NEC opponent in Masconomet. The Chieftains had shown the ability to consistently put up points — having scored at least 20 in each of their four contests leading up to Friday’s showdown — and Marblehead was looking for guys to step up defensively.
Chris DeWitt did just that. The 6-foot-3 linebacker came up with two big sacks and four tackles for a loss in the Magicians’ convincing 28-7 victory. He finished with 5.5 total tackles and provided an everlasting motor for a team that needed just that.
“He was all over the field on defense,” said Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff, “both in coverage and vs. the run.”
DeWitt’s yeoman’s work defensively helped Marblehead hold Masco to 222 yards of total offense (100 rushing, 122 passing) and just the one touchdown in the second quarter. Marblehead will look to ride the momentum into this week’s battle with unbeaten Salem.
AIDAN PERRY
Danvers Sophomore
Center/Defensive tackle
Coming off of a frustrating nine-point road loss in Winthrop the previous Friday, the Danvers High football team team knew things needed to be changed up. The coaches decided to switch their offense to more of a Pistol formation, where playmaker Owen Gasinowski could receive the ball both on handoffs and passes coming out of the backfield.
For this to work, the Falcons’ offensive line had to be stout while tweaking their blocking schemes to mesh with the new setup. They did just that, allowing the Blue-and-White to pound rival Beverly, 47-0. Perry, with quick feet and smooth instincts, was right in the middle of the action.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound sophomore center didn’t have a single missed snap with QB Travis Voisine and was at the forefront of his club’s work up front, helping Danvers run for 269 yards on the ground and for Voisine to throw for another 159. The Falcons averaged 8.73 yards per play while stifling the Panthers defensively, where Perry made four tackles.
“Aidan has centered every snap for us this season and is a very intelligent player,” said head coach Ryan Nolan. “He’s been our most consistent lineman.”